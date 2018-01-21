Teacher Married To Sheriff’s Deputy Accused Of Performing Oral Sex On 14-Year-Old High School Student

A New York teacher, who’s married to a sheriff’s deputy, is accused of performing oral sex on one of her teen students. She was arrested and faces charges of criminal sexual assault and endangering a child.

Dori Myers, 29, is a social studies teacher at The New School for Leadership and the Arts in Kingsbridge, New York, according to The Sun. She was arrested Friday night after her alleged victim, 14, told a fellow student about interactions he’d allegedly had with the instructor. The classmate informed administrators at the school.

Authorities say the incident in question took place on November 1, 2017, in upper Manhattan, reports the New York Post.

According to The Sun, Myers often posted messages on her social media that contained comments about her students and partying. In one image, which has been deleted, she is holding a bottle of champagne while wearing a tank top that reads “Champagne All Day.”

In yet another social media image, Myers is wearing a tank top that has “Whiskey Makes Me Frisky,” written across it, The Sun reports.

In a deleted tweet posted from 2015, the teacher noted that her students often made comments about “her looks,” according to The Sun. Myers wrote that one student called her “pretty,” but thought she had a “big forehead.”

Married Teacher Dori Myers Busted For Giving 14-Year-Old Student Oral https://t.co/3QNnudRf03 . — Front Page Buzz (@frontpagebuzz) January 21, 2018

Myers appeared in court on Saturday, adamantly denying the charges against her despite prosecutors accusing her of performing oral sex on the teen, according to the New York Post. Authorities also allege that other teachers saw the married educator massaging the alleged teen victim.

Andrew Stoll, Myers’ attorney, told the New York Post that his client is a “model citizen” who was arrested on the basis of “one person’s accusation.” He added that Myers is looking forward to “clearing her name.” Stoll noted that Myers has been a teacher at the school for almost four years and had created a track team for students.

Although prosecutors asked that the educator’s bail should be set at $50,000 because they believed as an “authority figure” she had “abused” her power, Judge Laura Drager released Myers on her own recognizance. The judge also issued a 30-day protective order, meaning the teacher must now stay away from her alleged victim, according to the Daily Mail.