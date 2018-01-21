Donald Trump Appeared To Mock Melania’s Post-Baby Figure In Interview, Makes Fun Of ‘Sagging A** Bellies’

Donald Trump appeared to mock his wife Melania’s figure just after giving birth in a newly uncovered interview, with the real estate mogul making fun of the “sagging a** bellies” women have after carrying a baby.

The video came from one of Trump’s many appearances on The Howard Stern Show, and showed both he and Stern appearing to mock women’s figures. In the video, Stern mocked women’s “stretched big bellies-fat a** from carrying babies.” Trump nodded and replied, “sagging a** bellies.”

The interview was unearthed this week by Democratic adviser and fundraiser Scott Dworkin, who shared it with followers on his Twitter page. Dworkin noted that the video was taken shortly after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron, and around when Trump is alleged to have started a relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

This is not the first time that Trump has apparently mocked his wife during the alleged affair with Daniels. In another interview with Stern, Donald Trump joked that he would Melania a maximum of one week to take off the baby weight, the Washington Post noted.

“You know, Howard, she’s got the kind of a body and makeup where, about one day after the baby, it’s going to be the same as it was before,” Trump said.

“You’re giving her one day?” Stern said.

“One or two,” Trump answered.

In real time, the interview had a joking tone and Trump also had good things to say about his wife, but the videos being unearthed have taken on new significance given the allegations that Trump was carrying on an affair at the time. An interview published this week by InTouch with Stormy Daniels gave sordid details of their alleged affair, including Trump’s assurances to the adult film star to “not worry” about Melania.

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Trump paid Daniels $130,000 through a lawyer to remain silent about the affair, but the interview with InTouch took place in 2011, before she had signed any agreement. Through the same lawyer, Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Trump Brushed Off Stormy Daniels' Questions About Wife Melania: 'Oh, Don't Worry About Her' https://t.co/MUfhFvgwGI — People (@people) January 19, 2018

The video of Donald Trump apparently mocking Melania’s figure after giving birth also shows that there could be more scandals to come, as Trump appeared numerous times on The Howard Stern Show and often touched on controversial topics. Like the clip unearthed by Dworkin, there are still new tidbits being found and could be even more scandalous material not yet unearthed.