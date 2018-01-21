Kathy Griffin Sits Out Women’s March, But Remains Supportive

Kathy Griffin is still in the outs with mainstream media and she claims that her presence is still not welcome at the Women’s March because of the controversial photo she did with photographer Tyler Shields last spring where she held up a mock version of President Trump’s head.

This photo seemed to cost her many things including jobs, her yearly gig at CNN’s New Year’s Eve Party, many friendships, and a speaking spot at the Women’s March.

Griffin tweeted on Saturday, January 20, “So, yeah, after all these months, I’m still not welcome at #WomensMarch2018 etc. (For now). But I support you!!!”

A few people chimed in to say that she was wrong and that she was welcome, including Soledad O’ Brien, who wrote that she has no control over who speaks at the event but extended a big welcome that extends through 2019.

However, Kathy didn’t accept the tweet and chided O’Brien for jumping on the bandwagon in the first place.

“Ah, The dreaded Darkside of Feminism. Soledad, you just feel guilty and defensive for joining in on a dog pile over a photo. A photo. You conflated the issue. I do not associate you personally with the women’s march. I hope you’ll b more mindful next time,” Griffin tweeted on Sunday, January 21.

Now, Griffin never shied away from controversy, but upon getting advice from trusted friends who told her that the photo could be interpreted as hurtful and reminiscent of the tragic murder of journalist Daniel Pearl, who was beheaded in Pakistan in 2002, she issued a public apology.

While the apology seemed sincere at the time, she has since retracted it, as reported by PEOPLE.

“I’m not sorry. I take the apology back 1,000 percent,” Griffin said. “The reason I made the apology is when the image went out, I thought people would just think, ‘That’s Kathy doing another shocking image.’ ”

Kathy Griffin And Her Attorney Lisa Bloom Hold Press Conference. Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

The comments regarding the photo were mostly negative and a few were really over the top. Her former longtime friend Anderson Cooper posted the following Tweet on May 30.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

The backlash continued, and Griffin claimed to have received death threats, was put under federal investigation for two months, some tour dates were canceled and of course, she lost the co-hosting gig on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live show, according to PEOPLE.

Griffin may not be at the Women’s March, but she is still actively commenting on the actions taking place there. In fact, she just posted a photo of a poster of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia that read, “We are the Force.” This action proved that one does not need to attend an event in order to still be part of it.

Griffin just wrapped up a 15-country, 23-city tour in November 2017 and we need to stay tuned to find out what she’ll do next.