Meghan Markle Makes Waves With Another Messy Bun

Meghan Markle did it again. The future royal wife made another public appearance while sporting a “messy” bun. Nine days after she made headlines for the super casual hair look during a pit stop with fiancé Prince Harry at a radio station in Brixton, England, Meghan Markle headed into Wales’ Cardiff Castle wearing her hair in a low, loose knot, according to W magazine.

Meghan Markle’s now signature style is a far cry from Kate Middleton’s perfectly coiffed blowouts, and perhaps that’s the point. Many fans of the royal family—especially busy working women—are giving Meghan’s casual ‘do a thumbs up. With such a relatable beauty regimen, Meghan Markle, who is set to wed Prince Harry on May 19, could truly be the next “People’s Princess.”

Markle’s look is getting so much buzz that several news outlets have posted step by step instructions on how to achieve the future princess’s casual hairstyle. In an interview posted by Good Morning America, Drybar founder All Webb said Meghan Markle was a client of the famed blow dry bar for many years, but that her new style could inspire other women to go casual between blowouts.

“She loves a good blowout just like the rest of us,” Webb revealed of Markle. “She’s so sweet and so nice and she cares about her hair.”

As for Meghan Markle’s recent messy bun look, Webb said that while casual buns are something women have always done, “surely Meghan will inspire that a bit more.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Meghan Markle’s messy bun look has prompted a strong reaction on social media. Many fans have praised the look, saying Markle’s casual California style is breath of fresh air for the usually stuffy royal family.

Meghan Markle is THE perfect princess and prince Harry KNOWS that he’s a lucky man. She’s lovely and doing a great job. I love that she’s her own person and not a Kate clone. That messy bun two times in a row …???????????????????? — Brenda Benjamin (@brenbrenchie) January 18, 2018

Yes Meghan Markle! What woman with long hair doesn’t shove it up in a messy bun? https://t.co/cTyJknst9W — Lauren Wheeler (@lm_wheeler) January 11, 2018

There's nothing more American than Meghan Markle essentially saying, "I see your perfect royal hair, and I raise you… the messy bun." #same — Ashley Taylor (@ashleynewsie) January 18, 2018

But not everyone is a fan of Meghan’s messy bun look.

Can someone tell Meghan Markle to take her hair out of that damn bun? — Kellie Miller (@k13MCGOWAN) January 21, 2018

I couldn't sleep a wink last night, I was so perplexed about Meghan Markle's sloppy bun. — New Year, same me! ???? (@HomeComingKhing) January 10, 2018

Meghan Markle previously told Birchbox about her beauty trick for taming flyaways, a trick she revealed is especially useful when wearing a bun.

“I spray hairspray on a small boar bristle toothbrush to lightly brush them down or smooth the hairline,” Markle told the beauty site. “This is especially good for a sleek bun when I am off-camera.”

Meghan Markle didn’t realize at the time of that interview, which took place in 2014, that soon her every move would be on-camera. There is no such thing as an off-camera bun for Megan Markle anymore.