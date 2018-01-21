New ‘Bachelor’ Couple Alert: Dean Unglert And Lesley Murphy Are Reportedly Dating

There’s a new couple in The Bachelor franchise. While things didn’t work out for Dean Unglert during Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, nor did they end up working out for him on the previous season of Bachelor in Paradise, it looks like the third time’s the charm. In fact, Dean’s appearance on Paradise even became somewhat controversial when he formed a love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. That didn’t pan out for Dean, but now he has redeemed himself and he did find a special someone while filming The Bachelor Winter Games. Lesley Murphy is the lucky lady who appears to have stolen Dean’s heart. Lesley was on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013.

While Dean and Lesley’s relationship is still pretty new, it is being reported that things are going quite well for the pair. US Weekly confirmed Unglert and Murphy are dating. Unglert and Murphy were spotted together this past week at Chase Sapphire on Main party at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Sources say the couple were holding hands and spending a lot of time alone just talking to each other.

Dean and Lesley have also been liking each other’s posts on Instagram a lot since December. Unglert has even included Murphy in some of his Instagram stories. Whether it was a coincidence or not, the two were both also at the Rose Bowl games cheering on the Georgia Dawgs.

E! Online has also shared the news of Dean and Lesley’s newfound love. While The Bachelor Winter Games has not even aired yet, many sources have confirmed to the media that Unglert and Murphy are a couple. As with other Bachelor shows, Dean and Lesley were not supposed to be seen in public together until after the premiere season of Winter Games has concluded, but they obviously couldn’t stay apart.

The source who opened up to the media about the couple has said they are both very happy. They said, “Dean is really happy with Lesley. They are both very goofy and have a lot of fun together.” The source also says Dean and Lesley are already exclusive and things are getting pretty serious between them.

Murphy, who is a travel blogger, has been sharing her journey through a double mastectomy on Instagram after testing positive for the BRCA2 gene. The gene puts women at high risk for developing ovarian and breast cancer. While she did not have cancer, she elected for the mastectomy to eliminate that risk. She has shared intimate, personal experiences and photos into her journey from beginning the process to even getting new breasts implants through plastic surgery.

Now that Lesley has recovered from her surgeries she decided it was time to come back to reality television and compete on The Bachelor Winter Games. If things work out with Dean, it was a good choice for her. TheBachelor Winter Games will be a four episode event on ABC and premiere on February 13. The show will feature alumni from The Bachelor franchise, including International contestants. Stay tuned to find out if any other relationships formed during this short Bachelor experience and if Lesley and Dean can make their love work long term. In the meantime, be sure and check out Arie on the current season of The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC.