‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Signs Up Liam To Bring Bill’s Downfall

Steffy just confessed to her father that she slept with his mortal enemy. This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge will break down upon learning what Bill did to his daughter. He will be so furious that Brooke will be worried how much harm he can do to Bill. Spoilers tease he will call Liam and bring him into a scheme that will cause the downfall of Dollar Bill.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is filled with rage after hearing Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confession. He will confront Bill (Don Diamont) and a brawl will happen. Bill will tell him he loves Steffy, but he will receive a punch from Ridge. Things will not end in the fight, as Ridge feels he needs to do something about it. He will plot against Bill, and who would be the perfect partner to set it in motion? Liam (Scott Clifton). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry said Ridge will meet up with Liam and convince him that there is no acceptable excuse for what Bill did to Steffy. Bill needs to pay for his bad deeds.

Liam will hesitate in working with Ridge because he will surely insist that Liam should get back together with Steffy and give her another chance. But then he might be willing to set that aside and focus on the same thing they want—make Bill pay. Liam once made Bill suffer after what he did to Sally (Courtney Hope). He can do it again this time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam still has a copy of the evidence of Bill’s arson and will possibly use it against his father. Alternatively, Liam and Ridge can frame Bill for a another crime or take Spencer Publications from him.

An emotional moment between Liam and Steffy leaves them heartbroken for their future. https://t.co/JgjyIEjGbk #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HbuwSdFkGy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 16, 2018

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Soaps.com tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also confront Bill for betraying his own son. Everyone seems to be against Bill, but he it will not stop him from confessing his feelings for Steffy. He will even propose that they raise the baby together.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.