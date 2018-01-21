Derick Dillard Continues Duggar Family Feud Rumors With Social Media Post

Rumors have been swirling for several months that Derick Dillard and his wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, have been feuding with their extended family. Although these rumors have been shut down, it seems that Derick has re-ignited them by seemingly questioning if Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar love his son, Samuel.

On the official Duggar family Twitter account, whoever runs it wrote, “Sweet Sam! We love this darling boy!”

Derick Dillard responded with only “??” which has reignited rumors that he is feuding with his extended family. He did not write anything else on the post, though several fans asked for photos of the little one.

Those close to the Duggar family have confirmed that they don’t like to let people know when there are disagreements in the family, instead presenting themselves as one large united front. Therefore, it wouldn’t be completely far-fetched to suggest that the family is feuding, but not being upfront about it.

Rumors have been swirling for a while that Jim Bob Duggar doesn’t like several of his son-in-laws, including Derick, mostly because of their theological differences.

It has also been rumored that Jill Duggar Dillard and her sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, have been feuding. These rumors came about because the sisters do not follow one another on social media. Jinger’s husband, a pastor, also stated that missionaries who are not part of a church are inauthentic. Jill and Derick have operated as independent missionaries for quite some time.

Several critics of the Duggar family noted that the post was “interesting,” saying they believe that Derick’s social media response indicates there is something happening in the family.

There are also rumors that Derick was fired from the Duggar family’s spin-off series, Counting On, due to the fact that he spent time bashing teenage Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen who also has her own show on TLC. According to Derick, she should not have been on the network because it is “ungodly.”

TLC wrote a letter saying they had cut ties with Derick, though he later stated that he and his family made the decision to stop being on the show. The spin-off series was originally named Counting On: Jessa and Jill, though the latter part has been dropped as more children have been marrying.