‘Victoria’ Season 2, Episode 2 On PBS Masterpiece: What It’s About And When It Airs

Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) and Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) will have their hands full in the second episode of Victoria Season 2. In another two-hour installment airing on PBS Masterpiece, Victoria will have to deal with myriad issues in both her personal life and her role as queen.

How will she manage it all? Let’s dig into what’s in store for Queen Victoria in Episode 2 of Victoria Season 2.

Caution: Mild spoilers for Victoria Season 2 Episode 2 are below.

What is the plot of the second episode of Season 2?

PBS’s official synopsis for Episode 2 reveals an episode filled with life, death, and adversity.

“Discontent is growing in the country; an unexpected grief finally forces Victoria to put childish things away. Despite the healthy birth of an heir, she’s paralyzed by an inexplicable sorrow. A tragedy in Coburg plunges Albert into his own torment.”

What’s next for Victoria and Albert?

Based on the synopsis, it sounds like Victoria and Albert are in for a rough ride in Episode 2. While there is a stunning soiree, “grief,” “sorrow,” and “tragedy” are all mentioned in the description, which seems to a hint at a somewhat dire episode for the power couple.

ITV Plc

While they will experience joy in the arrival of a healthy baby, the synopsis hints that Victoria will be dealing with the emotional repercussions of her latest pregnancy, namely post-partum depression. Before the second season premiered on ITV last year, the series’ showrunner, Daisy Goodwin, spoke with Metro regarding the young queen’s life as a mother following the birth of her first two children.

The trailer for Season 2 also touched on the storyline with a scene of the Duchess of Buccleuch (Dame Diana Rigg) offering some words to Victoria being among those previewed.

When and where will Episode 2 air?

The second episode of Season 2 airs January 21 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS, as part of the network’s long-running presentation of Masterpiece.

What is going on with Lord Melbourne?

Lord M. made his return to Victoria in the Season 2 premiere, and his run will continue in Episode 2. Whether Lord M. will return for Season 3 is currently a bit of a mystery.

Back in September, 2017, when Episode 2 originally aired in the U.K., Radio Times reported that actor Rufus Sewell had made his last appearance on Victoria.

Then in November, 2017, showrunner Daisy Goodwin told Digital Spy that an appearance by Lord M. could still be in the cards for Season 3, saying “…never say never.”

ITV Studios for MASTERPIECE

How long will this episode last?

Like last week’s premiere, Episode 2 will also air for two-hours. That’s because the third and fourth episode of Season 2’s U.K. broadcast will air back-to-back. The first episode is entitled “Warp and Weft.” The second installment is called “The Sins of the Father.”

How can I watch the Season 2 premiere?

The first episode of Season 2 is currently available to stream on PBS’s website. You can watch it by clicking here. If you want to watch Episode 1, you have a set period to do so.

The availability to stream the episode has an expiration date. PBS’s site states that the episode will no longer be available after January 28, 2018, at 11:55 p.m. EST.

Episode 2 of Victoria Season 2 premieres January 21 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS Masterpiece.