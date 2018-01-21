Mariah Carey Shares She’s Working On 15th Album, New Music On The Way From Diva

It’s been a few years since Mariah Carey released a new album, but it seems her anticipated 15th album is finally in the works, as the diva made an announcement via social media recently.

Mariah shared an image of herself in studio, while holding a glass of wine, with a fitting caption to match, which reads “Missed my second home. Feels good to be back. #StudioTime #GettingStarted.”

The 47-year-old last released an album in 2014, entitled Me: I Am Mariah, her last album with Sony Music. Carey left Sony last year, as the Sun reminds, yet communicated at the time that she will always make more music and will be surrounding herself with the people that she loves.

“I am putting my heart and soul into making more music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love,” the songstress told fans.

Carey has experienced more than a little change over the past four years. The star went through a divorce from America’s Got Talent host, Nick Cannon, yet the two remain amicable and jointly parent their adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah then enjoyed a whirlwind romance with billionaire businessman James Packer, whom the singer quickly became engaged to.

After over a year together, a proposal and $13 million ring, Packer called the engagement off, leaving Mariah with the ring, yet supposedly heartbroken. Months after the split, Packer admitted that when he first began seeing Carey he was at a “low point” in his personal and financial life, as Life & Style relayed recently.

“Documenting the negotiations with my sister was taking longer than expected. Brett Ratner put Mariah and me together. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. She is very bright. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Despite the heartbreak, Carey has not wallowed. The superstar quickly moved on to dating her young backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, who has been by the diva’s side ever since. Unfortunately some negative events occurred over the past year that likely caused Carey to be grateful to have her boyfriend by her side. Mariah had a troublesome New Year’s Eve performance last year and throughout 2017 the star gained quite a bit of weight which resulted in some online bullying by fans and haters alike.

However, Carey looks absolutely amazing these days and back on track to bring the world some more stellar hits with her 15th album. There’s one thing that is undeniable, and that’s that Mariah Carey has staying power and does not get shaken with a little negativity or backlash.