Peter Gunz And Amina Buddafly Are Finally Getting Divorced — ‘LHHNY’ Alum Posts Receipts

Love & Hip Hop fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz are finally headed for divorce. The end of their marriage also marks the end of one of the most dysfunctional marriages in all of reality TV. That leaves VH1 fans with one burning question: how does Tara Wallace feel about all of this?

Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly shocked fans of LHHNY back in 2013 when they announced their marriage. The pair hooked up while Peter was acting as Amina’s manager. He was with Tara Wallace at the time. Despite rumors that Peter initially married Amina so she could get her green card, both have denied it. Instead, Peter says that he married Amina because his relationship with Tara was “in a dark place.”

Fast forward five years and two kids (with Amina) later and now the dysfunctional couple is finally calling it quits for good. This isn’t the first time that Amina and Peter have talked divorce. However, this time Amina has the paperwork filed and there are even receipts to prove it.

It seems that Peter Gunz is pretty proud of the dissolution of his marriage to Amina. The former Love & Hip Hop New York star even showed off his divorce papers on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “The end.” BET reported that Amina posted the papers first and Peter’s share is clearly a repost, however, the picture is not showing on Amina Buddafly’s Instagram now.

The end.. A post shared by Peter Gunz (@petergunz174) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:58am PST

Soon after posting their divorce papers, Peter Gunz took to Instagram again to explain. He made it clear that his divorce from Amina was amicable and that there is no bad blood between them. In the tribute to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Peter wrote that they were able to work things out without lawyers and mediators. He also vowed to continue supporting their daughters and Amina’s music career before proclaiming “no comments necessary” and shutting them off so no one can respond.

This divorce has been a long time coming for Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly. Peter even asked for it at the end of Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop New York. Amina seemed to want one too until Peter tried to get Tara Wallace back, then she changed her mind.

The reality TV couple tried to work things out by appearing on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars following the drama on LHHNY but that obviously didn’t work out. After talking about Tara pretty much the whole time they were on Marriage Boot Camp, she showed up at the end. That angered Amina, who seems to have only wanted Peter in order to keep him away from her. Now that Peter is going to be single, it looks like Tara doesn’t want him anymore either.