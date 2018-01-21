Baltimore Orioles Rumors: Jarrod Dyson Signing Explored By Team

Baltimore Orioles rumors link the team to outfielder Jarrod Dyson. The Orioles have already contacted Dyson and his agent, leading to the current chatter that is taking place online. Dyson could possibly serve as a third outfielder and leadoff hitter for the Orioles if the two sides can come to terms. What is not known, though, is just how far possible negotiations have progressed.

A report by writer Roch Kubatko for MSN Sports states that the front office of the Orioles is exploring the medical history of Dyson. The team wants to make sure that he can bounce back from injuries he has been through and if he has a clean bill of health for the 2018 MLB season. Of concern is the fact that Dyson underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery in September. A strained right groin had brought an end to his season with the Seattle Mariners.

There have been a number of Baltimore Orioles rumors this offseason as the team looks to sign a left-handed bat who can play right field. Jarrod Dyson certainly fits that role, but he may also not be the big-name player that Orioles fans want to see patrolling the outfield. What Dyson brings to the team is a lot of speed and the ability to steal bases at any time. Improving their speed on the basepaths could be huge for the Orioles, so Dyson might be the perfect fit at the top of the batting order or in the nine-spot to help turn over the lineup.

During the 2017 MLB season, Jarrod Dyson posted a 0.251 batting average with 28 stolen bases in just 111 games. It was the sixth-straight season that Dyson has stolen at least 26 bases, with most of that time coming as a platoon player with the Kansas City Royals. He made $2.8 million last year with the Mariners but is in line for a bit of a pay raise through free agency.

There are a lot of question marks for the Orioles as Spring Training gets closer, including the future of Manny Machado with the franchise. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one team that has a lot of interest in Machado is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Whether or not the team decides to deal Machado rather than risk losing him to free agency, the Orioles have to address its need in the outfield. Signing Jarrod Dyson could make sense, especially with his abilities on defense and the basepaths.