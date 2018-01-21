Kirsten Dunst: New Baby Bump Photos Surface As Pregnant ‘Jumanji’ Actress Steps Out For Some Pampering In LA

Kirsten Dunst stepped out recently in Los Angeles for some pampering, and new photos were snapped of the 35-year-old’s growing baby bump. A gallery of photos surfaced online on Saturday afternoon showing a pregnant Dunst leaving a nail salon in Southern California. News of Kirsten Dunst’s first pregnancy with fiance Jesse Plemons, 29, started circulating last month after another baby bump photo surfaced online. The famous couple has not yet confirmed the pregnancy rumors.

Radar Online showed off the series of new baby bump photos just yesterday, and Kirsten Dunst was said to be sporting “all smiles” amid the wait for her “new arrival.” Unknown is how far along in her pregnancy Dunst is, but the former child star is listed as one pregnant celebrity that’s due sometime this year, according to Newsweek. The baby bump photos that Radar Online debuted yesterday are the most recent photos of Kirsten Dunst after pregnancy rumors hit online media outlets weeks ago and continue to spread online with more sightings of a growing bump.

Eight photos, which can be viewed here, show Kirsten Dunst leaving a nail salon near her home in Toluca Lake, a neighborhood community in Los Angeles. Dunst has owned a home in Toluca Lake for nearly the last two decades, although the actress, who’s best known for her early role as a child in Jumanji and, later, alongside Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man films, is a native from New Jersey. Dunst actually met her current beau and father of her first-born child, Plemons, on the set of the FX comedy series Fargo, where People shared that “they played a married couple” during Season 2.

Is Kirsten Dunst Pregnant?! – See The Pics That Have EVERYONE Talking! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/c5KKlXfWP8 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 21, 2018

Just Jared shared today that Dunst and Plemons plan to marry this spring in Texas, adding that Dunst had stepped out with a friend on Friday to pamper themselves with a mani-pedi, which is when the baby bump photos featured in Radar Online’s gallery were taken. Radar shared that Kirsten Dunst was showing off her growing baby bump under a black coat and a black polka-dot dress with black leggings — to stay warm. On Sunday, Just Jared shared photos that were taken of Dunst and Plemons on Thursday when they were spotted out grabbing drinks in another neighborhood city of Los Angeles, Studio City.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Kirsten Dunst revealed she didn’t “need a baby” until her goddaughter was born a couple of years ago. According to a lengthy interview in 2015, Town & Country noted that Dunst is “not baby-crazy” and wouldn’t love a baby more than her goddaughter “unless it’s my own.”