‘Super Troopers 2’: Watch The Red Band Trailer, Get Premiere Date And Details

Super Troopers 2 is bringing back our favorite Vermont state troopers for another wild comedy ride directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. It’s been 17 years since the release of the original Broken Lizard comedy. It’s pretty obvious after watching the ‘Super Troopers 2’ red band trailer that fans can expect this sequel to be just as funny as the first.

The Super Troopers 2 red band trailer begins with the Vermont State Troopers straightening their uniforms as the voiceover announces, “They’ve been waiting for their second chance.” Yes, we’ve been waiting for you too and we’re ready to see this movie right meow!

In the long-awaited Super Troopers 2, it is discovered that a small French Canadian town north of Vermont is actually a part of the United States. The crew is then sent to take over the police station there as they phase out the Canadian Mounties.

Much like the original, Super Troopers 2 is expected to have an interesting storyline but will focus more on the characters themselves. Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske of the Broken Lizard comedy group are returning to reprise the same roles as before.

They are joined by Rob Lowe and Lynda Carter, who will act as antagonists as the troopers try to convince the residents of their newly acquired territory that being an American is great. Jim Gaffigan, Fred Savage, Tyler Labine, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso, and Hayes MacArthur have also been announced as part of the cast.

Fans looking forward to Super Troopers 2 can thank that same Broken Lizard comedy group for making the sequel possible. After all, this movie is the second-largest crowdfunded movie in history according to the Rolling Stone. The project was announced by Chandrasekhar and his group in 2015.

In order to film the sequel, the group initially asked for $2 million via a crowdfunding campaign. They brought in that amount in less than 24 hours. After all was said and done, they raised a total of $4.4 million. With promises that more money raised would mean more funny hijinks in the movie, fans can expect Super Troopers 2 to be pretty hilarious.

The release date also makes Super Troopers 2 special. The highly-anticipated comedy sequel will be released on April 20, the unofficial stoner’s holiday. Fans of the original should definitely mark that date on the calendar and check out the brand-new red band trailer below.