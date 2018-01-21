Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Ratings At Historical Low, Despite Optimism On Economy

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings stand at a historical low of just 36 percent, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll released early Sunday.

The overall abysmal numbers come despite Trump recently marking the one-year anniversary of his presidency by penning an op-ed boasting about his various accomplishments and some voters expressing more optimism about the economy, which could now suffer in the face of the ongoing government shutdown.

As it is, researchers found 58 percent of the 1,005 adults polled disapprove of the job Trump is doing in the White House.

Despite Americans expressing a 17-year high on the economy in Post polling, 40 percent of respondents still said they have a negative view of things, with 28 percent saying the economy is “not so good” and another 12 percent describing it as “poor.”

Trump’s overall low marks in the Post poll are in keeping with a recent Quinnipiac University poll that also found just 36 percent of voters approve of his job performance, with well over half of all voters giving him a poor or failing grade for his first-year in the White House.

Pollsters found 39 percent of voters gave Trump a failing grade of “F,” while another 17 percent give him just a “D” grade.

Jeff Swenson / Getty Images

By comparison, only 33 percent of voters give him a “C” grade or better.

Overall, 59 percent of all respondents disapproved of the job Trump has done during his first-year, “a record for an American president at this point,” noted Quinnipiac chief pollster Tim Malloy.

In the Quinnipiac poll, Trump made certain to pounce on the fact that 66 percent of respondents said they think the economy is now either “good” or “great,” tweeting that “it is the highest number ever recorded by this poll.”

But even that distinction, comes with a red herring for the administration.

“The sub line is that people don’t necessarily attribute this to Mr. Trump,” Malloy said. “He gets some of the credit, but Barack Obama, President Obama does get some of the credit as well.”

Officially, 49 percent of voters responded Obama is more responsible for the good economy, while just 40 percent attribute more of it to Trump.