Kate Middleton To Have Third Child At Home To Avoid Taking Away From Hospital’s Day-To-Day With Media Frenzy

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child in April, and while the royal spotlight seems to be mainly on William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his Suits star fiancee, Meghan Markle, it’s likely just the way the beloved and expectant couple would like it, at this point.

Duchess Kate has been admired and adored by royal enthusiasts for years now and the excitement surrounding the beauty’s latest pregnancy is still present, with many wondering what the gender of the baby is and what names are on the list for the new little royal, who will start life 5th in line for the throne.

Other interest is sparked while enthusiasts wonder if Kate will follow the patterns from her previous two births with Prince George and Princess Charlotte- who were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington- or if Kate and William are opting for a home birth.

Sources have just recently indicated that Duchess Kate would like to give birth at home, this time around, as Metro states.

“Catherine has said she would love to have her baby at home. She has discussed it with William and he is being very supportive,” the royal insider relays, adding that part of the reason for doing so, is for the benefit of George and Charlotte.

“They both think it would be lovely for the family to have a home birth, particularly for George and Charlotte,” the insider continues.

Additionally, Kate and William are reportedly not wanting to cause such an “intrusion” into the daily function of the hospital. The source expands on this particular reason.

“Above all they both agree that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day to day running of any hospital where she gave birth. They were very concerned about the chaos caused with the first two children as hundreds of press and public camped outside for several days.”

Although there has been no word directly from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as to whether they are opting for the home birth, based on the couple’s desire to support various charitable organizations and hospitals, it does seem likely that the source’s claims are accurate.

The media frenzy that engulfed the hospital for both previous births would have definitely brought productivity of regular day-to-day happenings at the facility to a lower level and would have made the hospital less accessible to others who were in need of treatment and emergency services.

As The Express relayed, news of Kate’s wishes first began circulating on a social media site for midwives, after an insider shared supposed discussions with Middleton and Prince William about their birth plan.

“It’s quite a small world and everyone seems to know this is what Kate wants. At the moment we are all expecting it to be at Kensington Palace unless she goes into labor while up at Norfolk,” one midwife shared with the publication.