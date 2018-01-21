Pregnant Khloe Kardashian’s Hair Is Getting Curlier– Here’s Why

Khloe Kardashian’s fans have been noticing that her hair is getting curlier since she announced her pregnancy and now the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has explained why. It has everything to do with her baby. Khloe can’t get Brazilian blowouts anymore because she’s expecting, so her naturally curly texture is coming through.

As Us Weekly reports, Kardashian revealed the truth about her hair texture during a Snapchat video on Saturday, January 20.

“I have been Brazilian blow-drying my hair for years,” she said, “because I want straight hair and you always want what you don’t have. Now that I’m pregnant I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back.”

Pregnant women are often advised to avoid Brazilian blowouts which are also known as Brazilian Keratin Treatments. That’s because the products used in this hair-straightening procedure contain methylene glycol, the FDA has said. When heated, during a Brazilian blowout, for example, the substance emits formaldehyde fumes. Formaldehyde isn’t just that icky liquid used to preserve frogs in your high school science lab. It’s a known carcinogen and has been linked to developmental problems in babies whose mothers were exposed to the chemical.

According to its website, the FDA has issued a warning letter to the importer and distributor of Brazilian Blowout Acai Professional Smoothing Solution, GIB LLC dba Brazilian Blowout, over safety and packaging violations. So, it’s easy to understand why Khloe would err on the side of caution and avoid the procedure during her pregnancy.

The good news is that it seems to have given her a newfound appreciation for her naturally curly hair.

“It’s frizzy right now but it’s coming back and I actually like it now,” she said during the video. Kardashian also told her fans about the products that she’s been using to maintain her wavy hair.

Khloe Kardashian officially confirmed the news that she and NBA star Tristan Thompson are expecting via an Instagram photo she posted about a month ago. In the black and white picture, you can see both Khloe and Tristan’s hands holding her exposed baby bump. Khloe called the pregnancy her “greatest dream,” in the caption.

Us Weekly later disclosed that their sources say that Khloe is having a boy. But on Twitter, Kardashian revealed that she’s not sure what name she’s going to choose for her first child. Maybe she’ll take a page out of Kim and Kanye’s book and name her kid after her hometown, Calabasas. Only time will tell.