Omarosa Inks Speaking Tour Deal As Talk Of Secret White House Tapes Heats Up

Omarosa Manigault is not walking away quietly.

The Boston Globe reports recently fired White House communications director for the Office of Public Liaison has inked a speaking deal with a Massachusetts firm that puts her on the American Program Bureau’s speaking circuit.

“Her unbelievable journey from Youngstown public housing projects to become a global TV sensation from the NBC hit show The Apprentice is spellbinding,” her biography posted on the company’s website reads. “Known by only her first name, OMAROSA utilizes the backdrop of her tumultuous childhood and her own personal tragedies to fuel her life lesson, she takes listeners on a journey that celebrates triumphs over tragedies.”

Manigault was recently shown the door at the White House, with several media outlets reporting she had to be forcibly removed from the grounds while cursing and screaming.

Since then, rumors have bubbled Omarosa may be planning a tell-all book chronicling her experiences in the Oval Office and more recently, the New York Daily News reported there are rumblings she may have secretly taped some of her West Wing conversations.

“Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone,” said a source. “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.”

The source added the White House ban on personal cell phones in the West Wing, which came about in the wake of author Michael Wolff’s literary takedown of the administration, was also related to Omarosa’s track record of recording all her conversations.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Meanwhile, with Manigault now fearing that she may somehow be ensnared in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe of Russian-election meddling involving White House staffers, word is she recently met with several high-powered attorneys, including Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney Lisa Bloom and former Bill Cosby lawyer Monique Pressley.

According to the News, Manigault is “very concerned” that trouble could be on the way, and she may become a fixture in Mueller’s widening investigation.

Manigault joins a long list of former Trump senior-level staffers who failed to last a full year in the cabinet, among them Michael Flynn, Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramuccui and Tom Price.