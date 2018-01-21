Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Wear Two Wedding Dresses Just Like Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle will reportedly be part of the hot “two wedding dress” fashion trend when she gets married to Prince Harry on May 19, just as Kate and Pippa Middleton each did when they got married.

According to Australian Vogue, who reported from US Magazine, Meghan Markle will be wearing two separate wedding gowns for her wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They also report that not only will Meghan wear two dresses, but Prince Harry will reportedly wear two different looks. One for the wedding and one for the party afterward.

According to The Spruce, two wedding dresses is a very popular bridal trend, perhaps because of the influence of the reality show Say Yes To The Dress. A lot of brides come into Kleinfeld Bridal to purchase a dress for the ceremony and then a more fun wedding dress for the party afterward. Yet, they claim this is not a new trend.

They explain that in the 1930s, women wore a wedding dress, then afterward would wear a “going away dress”especially for their “grand exit.” They explain that the reason this is a popular trend now is that a princess-type dress with heavy beading, lace, and other elegant embellishments may cramp the style of a bride that wants to relax and enjoy her reception. They suggest that a second dress “seems like a sensible idea.”

Should Meghan wear two different wedding dresses, the Suits actress would not be the first royal bride to do so. When Kate Middleton married Prince William on April 29, 2011, she also wore two dramatically different wedding dresses.

Duchess Kate wore two different Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dresses when she was married. The first dress was worn to the wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey that, according to The Sun, 36 million people around the world watched.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, this was the fifth most expensive dress ever made. The dress cost nearly $322,000 (£250,000) in 2011.

The long-sleeved, bespoke gown featured hand-cut lace created by the Royal School of Needlework. They used a special technique called Carrickmacross that included “roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks” in the beautiful lace design of the exquisite dress. There was a nine-foot train that Kate’s younger sister Pippa so memorably held.

How Princess Kate's Wedding Dress Was Kept Secret https://t.co/9wUAYY3Qwa pic.twitter.com/VmVjPKPbn7 — Southern Living (@Southern_Living) December 25, 2017

After the wedding ceremony, Kate changed into a simple, yet elegant, ivory satin McQueen wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline and an ornate diamanté belt, emphasizing her teeny waist. On top, she wore a furry, ivory cropped sweater over the dress.

Surprise: Kate Middleton wore a second wedding dress you never saw—take a peek here: https://t.co/o10bdOyZSb pic.twitter.com/Ja874DWzRR — Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) September 25, 2017

While her hair was styled a more formal up-do for her wedding, she let her signature chestnut mane down for the evening. There is no mention on whether Prince William changed his own attire after the wedding ceremony.

Although there has been a flurry of rumors surrounding which fashion designer will have the honor of creating Meghan Markle’s wedding dress when she walks down the aisle, perhaps Meghan will be choosing from two different designers as Pippa Middleton did.

Last year, Pippa Middleton wore a bespoke Giles Deacon wedding dress for her May 20 wedding. The high neck dress with exquisite lace had a heart cut out in the back and emphasized her trim waist.

According to Hello Magazine, Pippa and James Matthews asked their 300 wedding guests to bring a change of clothing for the party afterward, and this certainly included Pippa.

After the wedding was over, the new Mrs. Matthews reportedly changed into a Pronovias gown. The Spanish design house is known for “glamour and elegance.” In that dress, she was able to enjoy dinner, dancing, and that enchanting fairy tale glass gazebo that was installed especially for the wedding.

Meghan Markle will reportedly wear two wedding dresses to marry Prince Harry. https://t.co/sS5a9Qrm0j pic.twitter.com/O6TMhbqGhX — Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) January 19, 2018

Who will Meghan Markle choose to design her two wedding gowns? That may remain a mystery until we see her arrive at Windsor Castle on May 19.