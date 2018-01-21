New York Knicks Trade Rumors: Team Listening To Offers For Big Men

New York Knicks trade rumors confirm that the team is listening to offers. With the NBA trade deadline approaching and the Knicks floundering in the Eastern Conference standings, it appears that the front office is willing to part with multiple big men on the roster. According to a new report by Stefan Bondy at the New York Daily News, that includes negotiations involving center Willy Hernangomez.

The problem for the Knicks, though, is that Hernangomez is not in the rotation right now, giving other teams very few opportunities to see him on the court this season. Hernangomez has appeared in just 19 games off the bench for the Knicks, averaging only 9.3 minutes a contest. Thus his numbers, that include 4.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game, are very unimpressive. That may hurt his value and that of the draft pick the Knicks can get in return for him.

The other name in these New York Knicks trade rumors is Kyle O’Quinn, showing just how much depth the team has in the low post. O’Quinn has played in 46 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 17.0 minutes a night. He is also averaging a career-high 6.9 points to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks a game. Even while backing up Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter in the rotation, O’Quinn has been seeing a lot of action.

.@T_HardJR erupts for 31 points in the road victory tonight in Utah. The @MajorEnergy Postgame Report ⤵️ ???? https://t.co/rUnodyEiBX pic.twitter.com/rMMPMzWoqa — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 20, 2018

Though the New York Knicks trade rumors would be flashier with names like Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter coming up in discussions, the front office isn’t currently looking to gut the roster. Dealing players like Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O’Quinn, who don’t play major minutes for the team, could help the franchise add several picks for upcoming drafts. It appears that there is also a lot of interest in the big men, so it would be surprising if the team didn’t deal them before the NBA trade deadline in February.

The Knicks also aren’t out of the playoff race just yet, but a record of 21-25 has them 10th place in the Eastern Conference. There is time to make up ground on the Indiana Pacers (24-22), Milwaukee Bucks (23-22), and Detroit Pistons (22-22), but it also doesn’t dissuade the team from dealing role players to improve the future outlook of the franchise. Fans should continue to expect more New York Knicks trade rumors as the deadline approaches and it appears that it’s only a matter of time until Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O’Quinn are playing somewhere else.