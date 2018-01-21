Nina Dobrev Puts On Bikini Show During Beach Getaway In Mexico

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev has been rocking a series of fashionable bikinis during her Mexican beach getaway. The star has been showcasing her toned physique as she soaks up the sun with friends and celebrates her birthday.

As seen in the Instagram photos posted below, Nina is wearing various bikinis with bold colors like red, black, and blue. The first one shows her posing with friends in a tiny red bikini and another one shows her taking a selfie while wearing a black bikini; the image includes two other friends she was hanging out with.

“Friends that bikini together, stay together,” she captioned the photo.

For kicks, Nina Dobrev threw in a video of her in a sporty blue bikini with beautiful ocean water behind her.

Popsugar reports that Nina packed plenty of beachwear for her trip to Tulum. She revealed to the site last year that she loves bold colors during the summertime, which she proved during her latest vacation!

The actress also celebrated her 29th birthday on January 20 while in Mexico. Some fans and followers on Dobrev’s Instagram page noted how surprised they were after they found out she is older than they thought she was. One person was shocked to learn she’s not 21.

Several media outlets have been publishing photos of Nina Dobrev’s bikini fashion show in Mexico.

???????? A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jan 19, 2018 at 10:17am PST

Radar Online posted a few images of Nina Dobrev in a black one-piece swimsuit that had various cutouts and gold zippers that accessorized the look perfectly. She matched the look with a black and white striped scarf and sunglasses. Two photos showed her doing cartwheels on the beach in a black and white two-piece bikini with tiger print, which is a matching combination from Show Me Your Mumu “Ryder” and “Hangten” bikini/cape set that Daily Mail reports is $146.

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev wears black bikini as she runs on the beach in Mexicohttps://t.co/GRiYb7kpDn — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 21, 2018

Daily Mail tweeted an image of Nina donning a black bikini with gold studs lining the top’s middle. She had on lace cover as she walked around the beach.

The site revealed that her blue bikini as seen just above is a $98 piece is a turquoise blue bikini from Kacey.

Nina Dobrev is putting on quite the swimwear fashion show in Mexico and fans are loving it!