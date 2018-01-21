Tori Moore Foles Pictures: See Photos And Video Of Nick Foles’ Wife, A Former College Volleyball Star

Tori Moore Foles is about to get a wave of new attention, with pictures and video of the wife of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles already going viral ahead of the team’s trip to the NFC title game.

Foles finds himself in an unlikely scenario, just one win away from the team’s first Super Bowl berth since the 2004 season as he fills in for the injured Carson Wentz. Foles has gotten plenty of attention for his role in guiding the team through the end of the season and a win in the divisional round, and now his wife is finding herself in the spotlight as well.

Social media is filling with pictures of Tori Foles, who is actually quite an athlete herself. She was a standout volleyball player at her high school in Brea, California, and later played for the Arizona Wildcats. Tori came from quite an athletic family, with her brother Ryan playing college basketball and oldest brother Evan Moore playing tight end for five seasons in the NFL — including teaming up with Nick Foles on the 2012 Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Foles and Tori Moore started dating at Arizona, NJ.com noted, and stayed together through Nick’s rise and fall and rise again in the NFL.

A match made in Tucson: Congrats to @NFoles_9 of @ArizonaFBall and Tori Moore of @ArizonaVBall on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/ihzSFiu9I6 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) February 25, 2014

Nick Foles and Tori Moore were married just after the 2013 season, a year in which Foles burst onto the NFL scene as a second-year quarterback by throwing 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. But it went downhill from there, with Nick struggling to regain the magic of that season and eventually leaving Philadelphia.

After Nick was released by the Los Angeles Rams following the 2015 season, he thought about hanging up the cleats and calling it a career, but Tori helped to convince him to keep at it.

“I talked a lot to my wife and I remember just saying a prayer,” Foles said the week before the NFC Championship Game (via the New York Daily News). “I literally said a prayer and… my heart said go back. At that moment, it was going to back to play for coach (Andy) Reid, and when I did, you know, I am a better person because of that decision.”

In June of last year, Nick and Tori Foles welcomed their first child together, a girl named Lily James Foles.

Tori Foles could see plenty of screen time on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles look to advance to the Super Bowl, and should Nick Foles be able to lead his team past the Minnesota Vikings, it’s likely she’ll be seeing an even bigger rush of attention at the Super Bowl.