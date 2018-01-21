Kimberly Keenum Pictures: Case Keenum’s Wife, Fan Favorite From ‘Hard Knocks,’ Back In The Spotlight

Kimberly Keenum is no stranger to the spotlight, and now the wife of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum is getting a new round of attention as her husband looks to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

Pictures and videos of the quarterback’s longtime partner are going viral on the eve of the NFC Championship Game, where Keenum’s Vikings are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Keenum has been the surprise of the 2017 season, a little-used journeyman quarterback who filled in after injuries felled Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford and leading the Vikings to 13 wins and the No. 2 overall seed.

With the attention on Case Keenum has come plenty of interest in his wife. In the lead-up to the NFC title game, the Vikings official website even shared some background about the couple and how they met while attending a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event when they were both in high school.

Though the two went to different schools and were in different grades, they connected quickly over a date at a snow cone stand. Though that was the start of their relationship, the two actually went back quite a bit further, the report noted.

“Kimberly’s family attended the same church as the Keenums, and the two young athletes crossed paths as third and fourth graders. In fifth grade, Case’s mother was Kimberly’s physical education teacher.”

When Case Keenum signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Kimberly Keenum took an active role in helping him succeed. As the report noted, she helped him to study and memorize the playbook.

“It was really fun to help him,” Kimberly says. “Every single day for a long time, that rookie year, I read plays just to help him learn it.”

Kimberly later gained some fame for her help with the playbook. When Case joined the Los Angeles Rams, she made a cameo on the HBO show Hard Knocks, helping Case to memorize the team’s plays. The appearance endeared many fans to Kimberly Keenum and helped show a different side of the quarterback who would end up having only a short tenure with the team.

As the Vikings advance to within a game of their first Super Bowl appearance in more than 40 years, Kimberly is getting plenty of attention yet again. There are a number of pictures showing Case and Kimberly Keenum together that have circulated on social media, with the Minnesota Vikings quarterback giving fans a glimpse into their home life through his Instagram page.

And should the Minnesota Vikings advance to the Super Bowl, Kimberly Keenum will likely see an even bigger spotlight.