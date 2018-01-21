Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse Sparks Doomsday Predictions, NASA Reassures Public There’s No Asteroid Impact

On January 31, the will be a rare lunar event -the super blue blood moon. Unfortunately, doomsday conspiracists link this occurrence to the apocalypse. Coincidentally, a massive asteroid, Asteroid 2002 AJ129, is expected to pass close to the earth on Feb. 4. Given the timing of events, it wouldn’t be unlikely for theories that there will be an asteroid impact right after the appearance of the super blue blood moon. Reports hinting rapture and the end of the world are making rounds on the internet, but the National Aeronautics and Space Administration reassures the public that there is nothing to worry about.

Conspiracy theorists continue to propose that the super blue blood moon is a sign that the second coming of Jesus Christ is near. As reported by the Express, some people claim that this lunar phenomenon signified the end of the world. To make things even interesting, a massive asteroid will get close to the earth on Feb. 4.

Before the public panics over 2002 AJ129 ‘s close approach to earth, NASA clarified that the possibility of a collision is zero, at least for the next 100 years. The closest distance between Asteroid 2002 AJ129 and the earth is 2.6 million miles. This distance is 10 times the distance between the moon and the earth.

As for the rare lunar event on Jan. 31, scientists reveal that a supermoon, blue moon, blood moon, and lunar eclipse will take place at the same time. Due to the collision of all three events, people have been referring to this occurrence as the super blue blood moon eclipse.The moon will have a reddish-orange hue and it will look larger and brighter on Jan. 31.

Previewing the "Blue Blood Supermoon Eclipse" on January 31st using mobile apps: https://t.co/8DAQiLEofu pic.twitter.com/Cim5GD7xXz — AccuWeatherAstronomy (@AccuAstronomy) January 18, 2018

This is the first time in 150 years that four lunar events happened at the same time. The lunar eclipse will be highly visible in the Eastern Hemisphere. As such, the best place to watch the event is in Asia and Pacific region. The eclipse will start on 11:48 UTC with the highlight at 1:29 UTC.

The super blue blood moon concludes the supermoon trilogy which started on Dec. 3, 2017. The second supermoon happened on January 1, and the last one will be on January 31. During the said event, the moon will be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter.