Disney Introduces New Line Of Hats — Orange Bird, Tinker Bell, Purple Wall, The Phoenicians, Dole Whip

When it comes to merchandising, there may not be anyone better in the world at it than The Walt Disney Company, and it’s hard to say that they don’t know how to do it well. There are always new items coming out that become the “must-have” for those visiting Walt Disney World, and this time, it’s all about the hats. That’s right, Disney has released a number of new hats for both men and women that will have you wearing some of your favorite locations, moments, and characters.

Disney always has a nice collection of hats available for guests to purchase, but these are not your typical Mickey Mouse ear hats. These are baseball hats or caps or trucker hats or whatever you want to call them, but they’re extremely trendy and already causing a huge rush by Disney fans.

On the official website for Shop Disney, many of these hats have now shown up in the “New Arrivals” section, but more will be coming by the week. Around the Walt Disney World and Disneyland parks, guests will be able to find these hats and wear a piece of the magic in quite the fashionable way.

From some of the most photographed walls in the entire world to some of the tastiest treats this side of Aloha Isle, Disney wants you to show your love on your hat. Here are some of the brand new hats which have shown up on park store shelves and at Disney Springs.

Trendy

Hardcore fans of Walt Disney World know all about the “Purple Wall” which is in a hidden-not-so-hidden spot in Magic Kingdom. It has become almost an honor and tradition to have your picture taken in front of it and the Disney Parks Blog even deemed it as one of the walls that super fans deemed “Instagram Worthy.”

On the back of this awesome hat, it simply says, “…thank the Phoenicians.” Yes, it is one of the most iconic lines from Spaceship Earth and it has become a true sign that you’re a Disney fan like no other.

Princesses and a Fairy

Ariel, Aurora, Cinderella, and Tinker Bell have their own hats for fans to enjoy and celebrate some of their favorite characters. It is obvious that Disney has caught on to many of the trends and items being sold on Etsy and decided to do something with the things they already have the rights to.

Around the parks and your favorite films

All of these hats are likely just the beginning of many more to come this year and for a long time to come. Everyone can get a T-shirt or stuffed animal while at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, but it’s great to get another souvenir and one that has a lot of style to it. These hats are trendy, funny, retro, and great for showing your love of some of the best things, places, and characters that Disney has to offer.