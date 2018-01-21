Kylie Jenner Reportedly Terrified Of A C-Section Because She Doesn’t Want A Scar

Kylie Jenner’s unconfirmed pregnancy is reportedly coming to an end, so tabloids are focused on speculating on what’s going to happen during her delivery. Hollywood Life now claims that Jenner is terrified of getting a C-section because she doesn’t want to have a scar.

“A big part of Kylie’s career is her image and modeling and she does not want a big scar to prevent her from looking picture perfect,” an alleged source told Hollywood Life. “Even though her family has been trying to alleviate her fears, telling her the scars are no big deal and hardly noticeable, Kylie has been googling images of nasty scars left behind from C-section deliveries.”

The source goes on to say that Kylie has a large scar on her leg that’s she only just learned to accept. So, a scar on her abdomen is even scarier to her because she’s often photographed in revealing clothing. Hollywood Life is speculating that Jenner may have a C-Section because another “insider” told Radar Online that Jenner has been experiencing complications that may make a natural birth difficult.

According to Radar’s source, Kylie’s pregnancy issues aren’t serious, but her doctors believe that a C-section would be the best choice for her and her baby.

Kylie’s fans got into a frenzy on January 12 when there were rumors that she had gone to the hospital. Many thought that it meant that Kylie was in labor. The article on Radar Online claims that Kylie did go to the hospital that day, but that she sought medical care for an unknown reason.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The source says that Kylie is due in February or March, but as mentioned earlier, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not confirmed that she’s pregnant. This behavior isn’t typical of her high-profile family. Kim Kardashian has been public about her pregnancies, albeit less so about her third child via surrogate. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, recently confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram and discussed it during an interview on The Ellen Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

But Kylie, the lip-kit mogul and social media darling, has been silent, neither confirming nor denying the claims that she’s about to give birth. People Magazine’s source says that Kylie is just trying to enjoy a “quiet” life as she prepares to become a new mother. If she wasn’t a part of the Kardashian-Jenner media empire, taking some time off would be expected. But Kylie Jenner is a cast-member on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Only time will tell whether this secrecy is an elaborate publicity ploy or just a young expectant mother getting ready to have her first baby.