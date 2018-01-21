Watch Errol Spence Vs. Lamont Peterson 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, And Fight Card Odds

Boxing fans will get to watch the Errol Spence vs. Lamont Peterson fight live streaming online and on television Saturday night, as the two fighters clash in Brooklyn. This 2018 bout features the defending IBF welterweight champion Spence (22-0) taking on Peterson (35-3-1) in a highly-anticipated bout from New York. Here are the latest details on tonight’s fight card, television start time, and how to watch the Spence vs. Peterson fight live streaming online as it goes down.

On Saturday, CBS Sports‘ Brian Campbell provided the latest look at tonight’s main event matchup. Campbell indicated that this will be the first “high-profile” fight for the sport in 2018 with a former U.S. Olympian, the 27-year-old Spence, taking on a former two-division titleholder in Peterson at age 33. It will be another chance for Spence to continue building his resume in boxing, as he could one day be considered amongst the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. Based on his odds heading into the fight, he’s expected to show why he could one day be in that class.

Spence is a heavy favorite with a price of -2500 on the moneyline, while Peterson is a +1100 underdog in the main event. In the fight ahead of that, Robert Easter finds himself as a -500 favorite against Javier Fortuna (+350) in their lightweight battle. A victory tonight by Spence will likely begin to fuel the speculation that he’ll take on Terrence Crawford in the future to provide a showdown between two of boxing’s biggest stars today.

The official start time for the Spence vs. Peterson fight card is 9 p.m. Eastern Time or 6 p.m. Pacific Time. This event will be shown live on television exclusively via the Showtime network. Cable and satellite subscribers with the Showtime channel will be able to see the full fight card including the main event. Subscribers should also be able to watch Spence vs. Peterson live streaming online via the Showtime Anytime website or compatible apps.

For those who don’t have Showtime access, one way to watch it live streaming online is via a free one-month trial of an Amazon Prime membership, along with the Showtime channel, which is also available for a one-week free trial. There’s also SlingTV, which new customers can try out for a one-week trial and choose to add-on the Showtime channel for an additional cost.