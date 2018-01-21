Ed Westwick And Girlfriend, Jessica Serfaty, Pack On The PDA In New Date Photos

Ed Westwick and Jessica Serfaty were spotted out on a romantic date yesterday, with the pictures to prove it. The Gossip Girl actor was accused of sexual assault by three separate women this past November, and the couple has stayed relatively under the radar since.

As the Inquisitr reported last Sunday, Ed and Jessica were spotted out together at a popular restaurant in Hollywood the week before. The outing was reported by an onlooker to Us Weekly and unfortunately had no photo evidence.

This time around, things are different. The Daily Mail provided photos from the date, which show the couple on a paddle boat in Echo Park, California. Ed and Jessica are sporting red rental life jackets, which provided a playful barrier as they kissed for most of their boat ride.

Jessica also shared a portion of the date on her Instagram story yesterday, but strategically left Ed out of the video. In the story, the former America’s Next Top Model contestant focused on the fountain in the center of the lake they paddled around.

“Today I took a stroll through town and found something new in a familiar place,” she commented on the video.

According to the Daily Mail, their paddle boat date lasted about 40 minutes, most of which Jessica spent taking photos with Ed. The two can be seen laughing and kissing in almost every photo from the date and appear to be happier than ever.

Ed Westwick enjoys boat ride with girlfriend… months after three women accused him of rape and sexual assault https://t.co/I6s9FM0jN2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 20, 2018

The two grabbed some food to go from Lucifer’s Pizza after their lake date. Ed carried the pizza while Jessica stacked three cups of ranch in her free hand.

No formal charges have been brought against Ed regarding the sexual assault claims, and there have been no major updates since the end of November. Jessica has loyally stayed by her boyfriend’s side through the very difficult time, and has respected his privacy by keeping him off her popular social media accounts.

While Ed has completely avoided social media, Jessica has continued to enjoy sharing content with all of her followers. The model has recently begun promoting her sunglasses line, Serfaty Shades, on her Instagram account, while mixing up her feed with stunning modeling shots and nearly-nude photos.