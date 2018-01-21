‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Fans Who Expect Big Stars May Face Disappointment Upon ‘CBB US’ Cast Reveal

In only a few weeks, the first season of Celebrity Big Brother will premiere in the U.S. and fans are clamoring to know which stars have signed on to be part of the show. Despite fan anticipation and excitement for the celebrity edition of Big Brother to air, some reports note that those who love the show may be disappointed by the caliber of entertainers that will be participating in the popular reality show.

A promo video recently released for CBB US notes that all types of celebrities, including thespians and sports stars, will be part of the show. However, in today’s world with YouTubers and reality show stars, what constitutes a celebrity can be liberally construed.

As aptly noted by Carter Matt, if fans are anxiously anticipating the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother because they think the cast will be stellar, they are “probably going to be disappointed.” In fact, the website notes it would be “shocked” if the CBB US cast is “even on the par of recent Dancing with the Stars seasons.”

This is because it is difficult to find those who are in great demand in the entertainment industry or sports world who would be willing to move into the Celebrity Big Brother house and co-habitate with others who may be strangers to them, reports Carter Matt. Additionally, most high-caliber celebrities are busy working and a great majority of them would not want to “expose themselves” on the CBB US feeds broadcast live and typically unfiltered from inside the house.

To determine what type of celebrity may have signed up for Celebrity Big Brother, those who have had stints on shows like Hollywood Game Night and Celebrity Family Feud may be an accurate gauge, according to ET Canada.

Nevertheless, ET Canada offers some hope for casting, noting that there are a few higher-caliber stars who are Big Brother superfans and may be willing to subject themselves to an 18-day stay in the celebrity edition house.

These stars include Saturday Night Live alumnus Bobby Moynihan, whose CBS sitcom Me, Myself and I was canned after only a few episodes aired. ET Canada also names Chelsea Peretti of the hit Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and singer Lance Bass of NSYNC fame.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, famed Big Brother player Paul Abrahamian may have leaked a possible Celebrity Big Brother cast member when he took to his Twitter page Friday night.

The post includes a photo showing him in attendance at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game while sitting next to Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass, CEO and co-owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss, and actor Dennis Haskins who is best known for playing the character Mr. Belding on the teen sitcom Saved by the Bell.

In his tweet, Paul writes the following. “Had such a great time tonight @Kassting @JeanieBuss – can’t thank you ladies enough! Great to meet you @mrbelding!!! What a better way to end it with a @Lakers win! #LAlovebaby.”

Dennis can be seen in a 2016 YouTube video which shows him greeting fans as he attends the Big Brother 18 wrap party at Clifton’s Cafeteria in downtown Los Angeles. This indicates he is probably a major Big Brother fan and might just be keen on taking part in the celebrity edition of the show.

The first season of the American version of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

