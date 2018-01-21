‘Pirates Of The Caribbean,’ Starring Johnny Depp, Had A Crazy Snack Budget Running Into Millions

The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has been a tremendous success, largely thanks to the swishy, swaggy character that Johnny Depp plays. His role in the sequels has earned him millions of fans across the world and made him one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. After making the first film, he basically stated that Disney had overpaid him in an interview Vanity Fair. The following was his statement.

“If they’re going to pay me the stupid money right now, I’m going to take it. I have to. I mean, it’s not for me. Do you know what I mean? At this point, it’s for my kids. It’s ridiculous, yeah, yeah. But ultimately is it for me? No. No. It’s for the kids.”

He reportedly gets tens of millions for starring in each sequel. That said, apart from his ridiculous earnings, the larger-than-life sequel also had an extraordinary budget to match, with multiple companies catering to different aspects of the creation. And just recently, it was revealed that Disney spent about $2 million on snacks alone while filming Dead Men Tell No Tales. According to Jack Davenport, who plays Commodore James Norrington, he talked to a craft services chef for the franchise who said the budget was “unlimited,” but cited a ballpark figure of about $2 million, as reported by Bloomberg.

Apparently, the catering services had to provide for about 750 people involved in the project, and the food had to be delivered in “the middle of nowhere.” It essentially had to be flown in. In total, over 170,000 meals were reportedly prepared over the making of Dead Men Tell No Tales. In addition, multiple boats were used to ferry actors and support crew to and from scenes out in the sea. About 700 phones were also bought with about a quarter of them going into the water.

The latest sequel featured extensive CGI, with about 14 different companies partaking in the creation of different scenes. In all, over 700 visual artists were involved in bringing to life some of the most dramatic scenes, according to Gizmodo. Some characters were also heavily enhanced, including Captain Salazar and his crew of ghostly men. Presently, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has topped a billion dollars at the box office.