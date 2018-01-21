Prince Harry Is Not Having His Bachelor Party In Vegas Despite Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal wedding has sent the rumor mill into a frenzy, so much so that there seems to be a new rumor about their impending nuptials every day. One of the speculations is that Prince Harry is going to have his bachelor party in Las Vegas.

As celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop reports, Australia’s Heat is one of the tabloids that’s reported that Harry’s “stag party” will be in Vegas. But the rumor has also appeared on sites like The Daily Star and Pace Vegas.

It looks like the rumor is rooted in the fact that in 2012, Prince Harry was spotted at a rowdy party at the Wynn in Las Vegas. As CNN reported at the time, photos of a naked Prince Harry first appeared on TMZ and quickly circulated around the internet. Harry was playing strip billiards, CNN reports, and he was in a room with other people who were also naked.

Pace Vegas claims that Prince Harry wants a repeat of his last time in Vegas while Celebrity Insider is wondering whether he does. Another tabloid, the Daily Star, says that his brother, Prince William, will be bowing out of the Vegas festivities because he doesn’t want a repeat of the 2012 incident. They claim that Will wants a location that’s a lot more private.

But Gossip Cop checked with its sources and they say that all of these stories aren’t true. They say that their royal contacts laughed at the suggestion and the idea that Prince Harry’s bachelor party location would be revealed in the tabloids. As Gossip Cop notes, there were no details about Prince William’s stag party when he was getting married to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Gossip Cop has debunked some other recent rumors about Prince Harry, like the National Enquirer story claiming that Prince William wore a red wig to a palace event to mock his brother. They also poked holes in one of the biggest Prince Harry-Meghan Markle rumors of 2017, that the fifth in line to the British throne was about to give up royal life to move to America with his betrothed. They also debunked speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were met with a fertility doctor last month because they have “baby plans.”