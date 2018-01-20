Ivanka Trump’s Latest Photo Has Spun A Story Online And They’re Running With It

One of the latest photos to emerge of Ivanka Trump online now has the internet going wild and some have attached all types of future wishes to this image. They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but there’s certainly more than 1,000 words already said about Ivanka Trump and the type of walk she is seen doing in this picture.

The Ivanka photo in question was taken on Thursday as she walked across the tarmac returning back home to Washington, D.C. from a trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with her father, according to the Western Journal. It was Doug Mills, who is a New York Times photographer, who captured this picture, a picture that now comes with a future story that is spun totally by Ivanka Trump’s supporters.

First of all Ivanka’s walk was described as a “strut” and Vanity Fair suggests that she uses the “steps of Air Force One like a personal catwalk.” The picture below captures her walking away from Marine One on the tarmac. When this was seen by the masses, she suddenly became the next candidate for the president of the United States of America, in the eyes of many online.

It was suggested that the picture, which is seen below, could quite possibly be her first bid for president, according to Vanity Fair.

As you can see in the picture above, which Ivanka posted to Instagram on Thursday night, she is walking across the tarmac with the wind blowing both her coat and her hair. The picture is showing an image of Ivanka that is “more striking than her usual roster of iPhone photos.” And Vanity Fair suggests if you ask her most devoted fans, “it’s all part of a plan. A presidential plan.”

Ivanka, who is one of her father’s top advisors in the White House, just might be in that position for a reason. Could it be that Trump is grooming her to become the first woman president of the nation? It appears many Trump supporters think so and they couldn’t be more enthused about it.

It is even written in the book, Fireand Fury, which has started some scandalous rumors in Washington recently. The author, Michael Wolff, wrote that Ivanka had made a pact with her husband, Jared Kushner, that she would run for the office if the opportunity came along. Ivanka’s popularity has pushed that opportunity her way, according to how her supporters feel about her today.

Comments on her Instagram photo quickly racked up with people telling her they “loved the look” of her in that picture. “Ivanka for Prez 2020!” was also posted online. Her fans believe she is “beginning to plant seeds for a presidential run,” according to Vanity Fair.

Considering how Donald Trump groomed his sons to run his businesses, it is not too far-fetched to suggest that he just may be grooming Ivanka for his place in the White House, suggest the Ivanka Trump supporters, who are all revved up about this picture online. Many believe it is the first sign of Ivanka’s future White House plans.