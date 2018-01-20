Tiny Harris ‘Working’ On T.I. Marriage After Divorce Filing Over Cheating Affair

Tiny Harris has admitted that her marriage to T.I. is still a work in progress.

The singer appeared on The Real this week to talk all things regarding her forthcoming music project concerning her group, Xscape, along with what’s been happening in her personal life.

Tiny, who ha remained rather private about anything regarding her relationship with T.I., felt the need to let it be known that even though she has reconciled with the rapper, their marriage is nowhere near perfect.

“We’re working at it,” Harris tells the co-hosts of the show, adding that getting things back on the right path has been a challenge, before noting that she definitely feels as if the duo is heading in the right direction.

Tiny Harris has been spending the majority of her time on tour, having sold out arenas with the anticipated Xscape comeback — the group plans to extend their leg with another run over the summer, it has since been confirmed.

Last month, Hollywood Life claimed that Tiny Harris being on tour has really helped strengthen her bond with T.I., with one source mentioning that the time apart they have from one another is doing them both some good.

Of course, it should be mentioned that T.I. has still been supporting his wife on stage, having shown up to several dates, seeing Tiny Harris return to what made her a successful household name, to begin with.

As previously reported, Tiny had filed for divorce back in December 2016 following reports that the 37-year-old had cheated on her with multiple women.

Last summer, however, Tiny agreed to give her marriage another shot, and though she has yet to call off the divorce, things have been looking up and beyond for the twosome, particularly since Harris reportedly never saw herself pulling through with the process in the first place.

She wanted this to be a warning to T.I. because if it comes down to it, she will pull the plug, but now that things are getting better, with the rapper supposedly having remained faithful to his wife, Tiny sees no reason why she shouldn’t give the relationship another shot.