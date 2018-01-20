Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ Wedding To Cherry Seaborn: Fans Speculate On Music And Guest List

Ed Sheeran surprised fans by announcing his engagement on social media. The Grammy-winning singer single-handedly delivered the biggest U.K. wedding news since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last fall when he made his own announcement on Instagram and Facebook. Sheeran, 26, captioned an adorable Polaroid shot of himself kissing his longtime love Cherry Seaborn, 25. In the post, Sheeran told fans that he “got [himself] a fiancé just before new year.”

“We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well,” Sheeran wrote to his 19 million Instagram followers.

Ed Sheeran has known Cherry Seaborn since childhood and they even attended the same high school, but they didn’t begin dating until 2015. Ed and Cherry recently moved in together, according to People. Sheeran has said in interviews that his lady love inspired his hit single “Perfect.”

It’s no surprise that Ed Sheeran’s surprise engagement announcement has his fans in a frenzy. Following Ed’s announcement, many fans took to social media to speculate on his wedding guest list and possible music selections for the reception. It’s no secret that some of Ed Sheeran’s songs, including “Thinking Out Loud” and the aforementioned “Perfect,” are perfect wedding songs.

But will Ed Sheeran do double duty and perform his own music during his wedding? Some fans on social media are speculating that Ed may serenade his bride with “Perfect” or one of his other romantic songs. Others are hoping to see some of Harry’s famous friends take the mic.

Really curious to see who Ed Sheeran will have to sing at HIS wedding since I (& over half the population) have already established the first dance of their future wedding will be to an Ed Sheeran song. — Mads (@madsferr) January 20, 2018

Ed Sheeran is engaged, but all I’m thinking about is who’s going to sing at the wedding?? Will he sing “Perfect” and dance the first dance with his wife at the same time… cause I hope so — s i e r r a ???? (@SierraKenney) January 20, 2018

Do you think Ed Sheeran's first dance at his wedding is an Ed Sheeran song? — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) January 20, 2018

All I want to know is if Ed Sheeran will play Ed Sheeran at Ed Sheeran's wedding. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 20, 2018

reckon @edsheeran will be his own wedding singer? — Tom Jay Williams (@tomjaywilliams) January 20, 2018

Is Taylor Swift going to sing "Speak Now" at Ed Sheeran's wedding? — Lizard of Oz (@liz_archer37) January 20, 2018

The possible guest list for Ed and Cherry’s wedding is also being widely discussed on social media. While no details or a wedding date are even on the horizon yet, many fans are betting that Ed Sheeran’s wedding could be a star-studded event with his friends and fellow music superstars Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Taylor Swift on the guest list. Some are even hoping for a One Direction reunion at Ed’s wedding since he has a history with the former boy band.

While Ed Sheeran has an older brother, Matthew, who will likely be his best man, the singer has a long list of high-profile friends that could step in as groomsmen, including Styles, James Blunt, and pal Johnny McDaid.

Ed Sheeran is engaged which means he’s having a wedding which means harry is going to attend! — cass (@gIossygucci) January 20, 2018

buckle up ladies and gentlemen ed sheeran is about to get married which means the chances of ot4/ot5 (definitely harry and niall) attending his wedding in suits are high — jini ???? (@zourryslgbt) January 20, 2018

Ed Sheeran is engaged and all I can think of is whether Harry’s wedding suit will upstage the bride ???? — ????Gucci Harry???? (@cinnamoncurly) January 20, 2018

Ed sheeran is probably getting married, I'm expecting a 1d reunion at his wedding — Aysha ◟̽◞̽ (@guccistylesTM) January 20, 2018

Thanks to Ed Sheeran for getting engaged and invite Niall to his wedding (probably). Can you imagine what are we getting again? Niall on a suit and probably dancing along to some songs. Im ready, bring that day now — deb is meeting Niall (@stringslad) January 20, 2018

If Taylor Swift cant be the wife I hope she’s the best man at Ed Sheeran’s wedding — calu ❂ (@carmen_flowerz) January 20, 2018

While the jury is still out on the music situation and the guest list, one thing attendees definitely won’t see at Ed Sheeran’s wedding to Cherry Seaborn are his dozens of tattoos. Last year, Ed told The Sun that he planned to keep his more than 60 tattoos under wraps for the biggest day of his life.

“You will never see them in a suit,” Sheeran said last March. “I want to get married and look great.”

You can see the music video for Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect” below.