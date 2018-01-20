Blac Chyna: Her Revenge Plan After Losing Kardashian Lawsuit Battle Regarding Reality Show Deal

Blac Chyna’s recent loss in court has not stopped her from going full out on the other lawsuits she has put in place against the Kardashians, it has been revealed.

According to Radar Online,

Blac was disappointed that she didn’t win her initial case to hold the famous family responsible in what the former stripper claims were a strategic attempt to sabotage Chyna’s career following her breakup with Rob.

Blac Chyna had argued that after her split with Rob, the Kardashians seemingly played a part in canceling the reality show she had with her former flame, titled Rob & Chyna, which the likes of Kim and Kris Jenner argued was a bogus claim.

The two had already broken up before a new contract had been put in place, and seeing that Blac Chyna had filed a restraining order against Rob, it was impossible to shoot another series with the duo together.

So, while Chyna has lost her attempt to win the lawsuit, claiming that the Kardashians destroyed her image and her deal with E! to film the second series, sources tell Radar Online that the mother of two has more lawsuits coming the family’s way.

The most important lawsuit being that Blac Chyna holds Rob fully responsible for leaking naked photos of her on the internet, while she’s also said to be suing the reality star for domestic assault on multiple occasions.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 17, 2018 at 4:30pm PST

Chyna claims that, during an altercation last year, Rob allegedly threw her to the ground and ripped her iPhone from her hands as she desperately tried to call her ex-boyfriend Tyga for help.

Those claims, made in Blac Chyna’s court documents, have since been denied by Kardashian’s attorneys, who stress that any injuries the Instagram model had would have been from her own actions to attack the TV star.

???????? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:23pm PST

All in all, sources say that Blac isn’t too worried about having lost her first case against the Kardashians so far. She’s confident that victory will be served, and she has enough evidence to supposedly prove that she was a victim of her relationship Chyna shared with Rob.

The father of one has yet to publicly respond.