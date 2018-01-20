Watch ‘UFC 220: Miocic Vs. Ngannou’ Online: Live Stream, TV & Fight Card Odds

On Saturday night, fans will watch the UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou live streaming online or on television as the latest MMA event takes place in Boston. This particular fight card will feature several of the most imposing and impressive fighters recently seen as the main event match will have Francis Ngannou challenging Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight title. The light heavyweight title is also on the line. Here’s the latest pay-per-view preview including fight card, fighter odds, TV start time, and how to watch UFC 220 live streaming online tonight.

A total of five fights are on the UFC 220 fight card for tonight. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 220 event, oddsmakers published the latest favorites and underdogs for each of tonight’s fights. According to Odds Shark, the challenger is tonight’s favorite to win the UFC Heavyweight title on the UFC 220 odds. Ngannou opened as a -150 favorite and has since risen to as high as -180 on the moneyline, while Miocic opened at +110 and has moved to +150 or +160 at several sportsbooks. In the other title fight, current light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier opened as a -455 favorite and is now anywhere from -330 to -360, while his challenger Volkan Oezdemir is priced from +260 to +290 at different books.

RT if you're w/ the CHAMP ???? @StipeMiocic TODAY at #UFC220 | LIVE on PPV Watch @MetroPCS on Periscope tonight at 8:30pmET for exclusive fight night analysis. pic.twitter.com/LKMs4hL9u1 — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2018

Below are all of the latest odds listed for tonight’s fights via the Bovada sportsbook, according to Odds Shark website.

UFC 220 fight card odds

Ngannou (-170) vs. Miocic (+140)

Cormier (-340) vs. Oezdemir (+260)

Burgos (-210) vs. Kattar (+170)

Barroso (+115) vs. Villante (-145)

Almeida (-120) vs. Font (-110)

Based on the odds, there are expectations that one champion should retain and a new champion will be crowned. Francis Ngannou is looking to become the next big star in fight sports, just based on his impressive knockout win over Alistair Overeem at his previous pay-per-view, UFC 218. That vicious punch that took down Overeem was the major highlight of that event and quickly made casual fans aware of Ngannou. Now all he needs is that championship belt to give himself that career-defining victory.

Saturday night’s UFC 220 pay-per-view is scheduled for a 10 p.m. Eastern Time start. MMA fans can watch the event in a variety of ways including television, live streaming, or at participating bars and restaurants. Television viewers can order the pay-per-view through any participating cable or satellite companies. The event can also be ordered via live stream through UFC.TV which offers customers the ability to watch the UFC 220 live streaming on various compatible devices. See UFC.TV website for more details on how to order and watch the event.