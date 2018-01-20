Kylie Jenner: Tyga Wants Paternity Test, Convinced Baby Could Potentially Be His [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, has remained in close contact with his former flame because he thinks there’s a chance he fathered her baby girl, it has been alleged.

The 20-year-old, who is alleged to be expecting a girl in February, had just started her relationship with current beau, Travis Scott, when she learned she was expecting her firstborn, and even now, it seems that Tyga finds it hard to believe that Kylie could get pregnant that quickly.

For the fact that he spent almost three years with the reality star, and then to learn that she got pregnant with Travis’ child in a matter of weeks is something that the “Faded” rapper is finding hard to believe.

While he hasn’t mentioned it to Kylie, Tyga is planning to take a paternity test, especially if the baby happens to look anything like him, a source told Hollywood Life, noting that the father of one thinks there’s a possibility he could be the father.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner didn’t break up until March, but they were still seeing one another off and on until the socialite decided to break things off completely and start seeing Travis in April.

Tyga would seem to be insinuating that he was still sexually active with Kylie Jenner right before she got together with Scott, who decided to make his relationship with the soon-to-be mother of one at last year’s Coachella festival.

Recent reports have claimed that the “Rack City” star is still very much in contact with Kylie, but they have more or less become friends than anything else.

While Tyga respects the fact that Jenner has moved on and is expecting her first child, he can’t help but still show that he has feelings for the reality star, which he’s been trying to oppress knowing that Kylie is in the midst of planning for a new life.

Kylie Jenner hasn’t been seen in weeks, with reports claiming that she’s definitely ready to give birth and finally meet her baby.

Her family is just as excited as Kylie is, the source concluded.

Kylie has yet to confirm reports that she’s expecting.