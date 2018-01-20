Selena Gomez Irritated Justin Bieber Is Texting Kourtney Kardashian, Fears Potential Hookup

Selena Gomez is said to be worried that Justin Bieber could potentially reconcile with alleged former flame Kourtney Kardashian, it has been reported.

According to In Touch, Justin and Kourtney hadn’t spoken to one another in a while, but from what sources gathered, the duo recently ran into each other in Park City, Utah, which supposedly led to them getting back in contact with one another.

Apparently, Justin has been texting Kourtney quite frequently and it’s started to get under Selena Gomez’s skin because she’s well aware of the supposed fact that the twosome used to be a couple.

Selena is beyond irritated that Bieber and Kardashian are back on speaking terms, particularly because when Gomez had decided to take her on-again, off-again boyfriend back, she forced him to delete several numbers including Kourtney’s, the source claims.

It’s caused quite the friction between Selena Gomez and her beau because she doesn’t want to feel like she’s putting herself in a situation that could ultimately break her heart.

Though she’s seen exceptional changes in Justin’s behavior, there still seems to be some concern that he could potentially do her wrong and force Selena Gomez to end their relationship once again.

It’s already bad enough that Selena Gomez has been feuding with her mother, Mandy Teefey, about her romance with Justin, seeing that the “Good For You” hitmaker’s family isn’t happy with the idea that Selena invests time with the Biebs.

It’s been alleged that Selena Gomez’s family heavily blame Justin for the 25-year-old’s downfall early on in her career, which has seen her head to rehab on multiple occasions — they fear the same happening again if the two were to break up again.

Selena has remained rather quiet about her private life as of late, having refused to address her relationship with Justin with the press or on social media, for that matter.

But it seems that even by trying to remain as private as possible, things are still turning left behind the scenes, with Gomez now allegedly fearing that Kourtney is back in Bieber’s life.

Kourtney has yet to respond to the latest claim.