Florida Man Charged With DUI After Allegedly Trying To Order Taco Bell Burrito at Bank Drive-Thru

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a motorist with DUI after he allegedly fell asleep in a bank drive-thru lane in Spring Hill, Florida, located in the Tampa area.

The bank manager reported banged on the driver’s window for a period of time to get the attention of the motorist in a Hyundai who allegedly had passed out at about 5 p.m. “Upon waking up, the driver asked the bank manager for a burrito before driving away after being informed he was not at Taco Bell,” ABC affiliate WFTS of Tampa Bay reported. The manager then notified police about what he had observed.

Cops responding to the scene at the Bank of America branch found the man, 38, behind the wheel in the bank’s front parking lot with the motor running. After administering field sobriety tests, officers reportedly concluded that the individual was impaired, and arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

“‘He made several statements that were differing from reality,'” a deputy wrote in the arrest report,” the Tampa Bay Times noted. Based on his reaction time and the manner in which he responded to their questions, officers reportedly suspect that the man might have been under the influence of prescription drugs. They also allegedly found Oxycodone and Xanax, for which the motorist has prescriptions, in the vehicle, WTSP, 10 News in Tampa/Sarasota, reported.

The suspect secured his release from Hernando County Jail the following day on a $1,000 bond. Authorities await the result of a drug test that they administered after the arrest.

In a wholly unrelated incident that occurred in August 2016, a Maine mom reportedly got her fast-food restaurants mixed up when she pulled up to a Dairy Queen drive-thru and allegedly tried to order a McDonald’s Happy Meal for her two young children. Police charged the woman, who had the kids in the car at the time, with a drunken-driving-related offense in the incident that happened at about 10 p.m., several media accounts indicated at the time. This incident was allegedly also the second such arrest in about a month. Dairy Queen workers at the fast-food/ice cream outlet allegedly suspected the customer, who was arguing with them about whether she was at a McDonald’s, might be drunk and stalled until cops could respond. After officers arrived, she reportedly failed field sobriety testing. The children were released to the care of their grandfather.