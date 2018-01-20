Demi Lovato Shares Steamy New Photo From Her Shower

Demi Lovato is in the middle of a body-positive image sharing spree. The 25-year-old singer’s most recent post came straight out of the shower, which seemed to be a continuance of a shower photoshoot she had with one of her friends over a week ago.

The new photo features a makeup-less, and clothes-less Demi standing under a shower stream as she glances over her shoulder at the camera. She captioned her photo with a few water drop emojis and in under 24 hours, the image garnered over 1,200,000 likes.

The photo appears to be from the same location and date from a post shared on January 10. In the older photo, Demi is makeup-less once again in a shower but appears to have some sort of garment on, as a strap can be seen over her left shoulder. The background in the older image is the same blue tile behind her in the newest photo.

“Impromptu shower photoshoot with your best friends,” she captioned the raw photo.

Loyal Demi fans filled the comment section on her new photo immediately. Over 9,500 comments were left, most of which contained fire, heart-eyed, and pink heart emojis. Even celebrities like Paris Hilton took notice, who commented “gorgeous” under the newest photo.

Demi was frequently referred to as “queen” in the comment section, while others encouraged her to “slay.” These sentiments can be routinely be found in every single one of her social media posts.

Demi’s newest Instagram post comes after the news of her announcing she has gained weight. The singer shared her weight gain with her Twitter followers yesterday (via People), and encouraged them to be happy with what they see in the mirror. The “Cool For the Summer” singer’s recent chain of bathing suit photos shows her change to become more body-positive and be happy with the body she rocks every day.

Fans have been praising Demi for her tweets, with many claiming she has given them the inspiration to be comfortable with their own bodies.

“Thank you so much for your declaration on Twitter, that makes me feel so much better about my body because you know, I’m not a huge fan of my body, but you give me the courage to do that. again Thank you for changing peoples life’s [sic] for better,” one fan commented on her shower photo.

The bathing suit photos, which began January 4, were almost non-existent in her entire social media library. Demi’s photos prior to 2018, usually consisted of selfies and photos from red carpet events.