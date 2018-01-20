Fox Sports Host’s Photos Hacked And Leaked — Charissa Thompson’s Naked Pictures Pop Up On Well-Known Site

A Fox Sports host’s nude pictures were posted online after someone hacked into her iCloud and leaked the naked photos of Charissa Thompson. Thompson is a popular Fox Sports commentator, who is also the host of the Ultimate Beastmaster and she is also known for her work on the program, Extra.

According to Fox Sports, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Charissa Thompson’s “case has been presented to us for investigation.” These very personal photos and videos showed up on the site that is known for sharing hackers’ stolen photos of celebrities.

According to the New York Daily News, Thompson joins the ranks of celebrities who were previously in the same boat as she is today. Miley Cyrus, Tiger Woods, Kristen Stewart, and Lindsay Vonn are among the celebrities who have had their risque pictures hacked and posted online.

The Fox Sports commentator has hired an attorney from the law firm of Lavely & Singer, which is based out of Los Angeles, to have the pictures taken down off the Internet. Thompson’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said the following in a statement to the Daily News.

“It is a disgusting invasion of Ms. Thompson’s privacy, and we are working with law enforcement authorities to ensure that those responsible for hacking her account and publishing her photos are brought to justice.”

Thompson, 35, is among many other celebrities that have gone through the legal process of getting their photos off the Internet after they’ve been hacked. According to an article from Variety last year, it was only after being threatened with legal action that a porn site took down the naked photos of Lindsay Vonn and Tiger Woods, as well as a video. This hack happened a few years back, reports TMZ.

The argument was made back then that not only should the hackers be tracked down and prosecuted, the website that posts these picture should also face charges. They provide a platform for these “lowlifes to showcase their work,” said Andrew Butler back then, when at the time his firm was representing a number of hacking victims.

While Butler’s firm has been successful in their endeavor to have other hacked celebrity photos taken down, they did not mention the names of the celebrities they’ve represented. Along with the celebrities mentioned in the beginning of this article who were hacked and had photos online, Katharine McPhee and Stella Maxwell are two more celebrities who have also been through this humiliating event.

Back in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, and Kate Upton were among a group of actresses whose personal and intimate photos in the iCloud were stolen during a large hacking event.