SAG Awards Fashion Will Reportedly Not Be A Repeat Of The Golden Globes

The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards premiere tomorrow evening, and many are wondering if the attending actresses will all wear black as they did at the Golden Globes earlier in the month.

The 2018 Golden Globes highlighted Time’s Up, as almost every single female attendee wore black in solidarity supporting the anti-harassment movement. Now there is a question whether women will repeat this tomorrow night at the SAGs.

If the Critics’ Choice Awards last week were any indication, the answer would be no. This particular event saw a wide array of colors on the red carpet, while some actresses stuck with the black theme. Reese Witherspoon, one of the main advocates of Time’s Up, chose black for her second red carpet event of 2018 but has not yet revealed her fashion choice for the SAGs.

Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, and Saoirse Ronan ditched their black garbs for brighter more colorful gowns at the Critics Choice Awards.

People is confirming that stylists have noted the SAG Awards red carpet will see an array of colors, and the 2018 Golden Globes fashion was “limited.”

Black gowns are always featured on red carpets, as it’s a color which never goes out of style and is slimming. If an actress chooses to wear black for the SAG Awards, it does not necessarily mean the decision to wear it was associated with Time’s Up.

Celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich shared a photo on her Instagram page two days ago of clothing racks full of different colored gowns. She hashtagged her photo with “#sagawards,” and captioned “Time for a little color,” playing off the recent all-black fashion movement.

Whether color floods the red carpet or not, expect many acceptance speeches to have the same theme as those at the Golden Globes. Winners will likely continue to comment on the Time’s Up movement, especially after allegations arose on Golden Globe winners Aziz Ansari and James Franco just days their victories.

The SAG Awards honor those in film and television, much like the Golden Globes. The SAG’s air at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS tomorrow night and will be hosted by Kristen Bell. A full list of this year’s nominees can be found here.