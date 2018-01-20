Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels Neglected By Travis Scott, Is Turning To Ex Tyga For Comfort

Rumors have been swirling that Kylie Jenner and her alleged baby daddy, Travis Scott, are on the rocks. According to sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the rapper hasn’t dialed down his tour and performance dates in the last few months of his beau’s pregnancy, despite her instance that he do so.

It has also been reported that Kylie Jenner’s reclusive nature, apparently due to the fact that she doesn’t want anyone to see her pregnant body, has caused a rift between the couple, who have only been dating since the summer. He has been seen out partying with his friends, including a trip to a Hollywood strip club.

Magazines recently reported that Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, has stated that he wants to be in the delivery room when Kylie gives birth, though that does seem a little far-fetched. The pair, however, have reportedly been in contact recently, as Kylie feels she’s not getting enough attention from her man. It was also reported that although Kylie knows having Travis’ baby is going to make things difficult for her and Tyga, she still wants to reconcile in the future.

A source close to Kylie Jenner stated that Travis Scott has been around Kylie more often in recent weeks, but she’s not happy as whenever he is with her, he’s looking down at his phone. As a result, the star has been running to her ex for comfort.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

A source also stated that Kylie Jenner is often texting with her ex, even when Travis Scott is just in the other room and has been a major source of comfort for her as she is in her final months of her pregnancy.

It was rumored at one point that she and Travis Scott called it quits over Christmas, but it seems that is not the case as they were pictured together (from the shoulders up, of course, so as to conceal Kylie’s bump) at the family Christmas gathering.

The reality star and lip kit mogul has not confirmed or denied her pregnancy, but she recently had a huge white crib delivered to her house earlier this week, which kind of confirms it without her having to.