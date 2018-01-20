This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Just Revealed He Is Preparing Himself To Say Goodbye To Kit Harington

There are only six episodes of Game of Thrones remaining, and, through all the twists and turns and unexpected endings, Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) is still standing. It helps that Davos is now linked with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) as one of his trusted advisors, but with the series coming to an end next season, Cunningham is already preparing for a heartfelt goodbye.

Cunningham Admits It Is Hard Saying Goodbye

In an interview with GQ, Cunningham discussed how his biggest goal in being a part of Game of Thrones was simply making it to the end. Cunningham’s character has accomplished that and much more, and now he’s looking forward to making it to the series finale. But when it comes to saying goodbye to his fellow cast members, Cunningham admitted that it’s going to be a difficult final day on set, especially when he has to bid farewell to Harington.

“The amount of time I’ve spent with Kit Harington… it’s coming to an end, and we’ve been trying to prepare ourselves,” the actor revealed.

Inside Harington And Cunningham’s Friendship

Cunningham and Harington have become great friends through their work on the show. In addition to spending days together on set, the two were have shared a few moments outside the studio. Last month, the actors shared a ride in Monza, Italy in a Formula 1 race car.

The Game of Thrones stars took a tour of the track and even got to ride in one of the cars. They even donned F1 attire for the outing, complete with jumpsuits and fire-resistant clothing, and looked like they had a blast together.

What Will Happen In Season 8?

As far as the final season of Game of Thrones is concerned, Cunningham remained mum on the details. He did, however, reveal that he got extremely nervous before reading the script for Season 8 because he didn’t want his character to die.

After sitting down for the full table read, Cunningham revealed that the script was packed with surprises and assured fans that the ending is incredible. This lines up with what we’ve heard other cast members reveal.

Although it sounds like the last season is packed with surprises, Harington admitted that it was bittersweet saying goodbye to everyone.

Cunningham Looks Beyond Game Of Thrones

Apart from the show, Cunningham also revealed his plans for after Game of Thrones ends in 2019. The actor explained how he has always wanted to try his hand at creating something and might have a chance now that his fame is at an all-time high.

Aside from building on his 30-year career, he’s also looking forward to actually sitting down and reading George R.R. Martin’s series. If he doesn’t, the author promised that he would kill him. Fortunately for Cunningham, he’s got another year-and-a-half before Game of Thrones returns to HBO.

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere sometime in 2019 on HBO.