Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Announce Engagement On Facebook And Instagram

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have been dating for almost three years and the couple recently got engaged. The British singer took time out to make their engagement official on Facebook and Instagram with a picture of them cozying up to each other. The singer was allegedly inspired by Cherry Seaborn to write the singles “Shape Of You” and “Perfect.” News of his engagement was featured on the BBC website almost immediately.

Cherry Seaborn has been friends with Ed Sheeran since she was 11-years-old, according to the singer. They attended Thomas Mills High School, Framlingham, Suffolk, where they finished their high school education. Cherry continued her education at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Cherry Seaborn excelled in hockey, winning the British University Championships in 2012 and 2013. She reportedly returned to England to be with her sweetheart after working as an Advisory Consultant at Deloitte $ Touche LLP in New York for a short time.

Ed Sheeran revealed in the post on Facebook and Instagram that they got engaged before the New Year. The post got almost 3 million views and almost 100,000 likes on Instagram after 3 hours. On Facebook, the post got more than 250,000 reactions and over 12,000 comments. The post features a Polaroid photograph of Ed Sheeran kissing Cherry Seaborn, who is all smiles.

Fans of the singer have continued to react to the surprise announcement on January 20, 2018 on Facebook and Instagram. Most of the reactions have been on Instagram where the singer is most active. The singer and his wife-to-be have been congratulated on their engagement by fans on both social networks. Social media has been gushing over the couple for hours as they dominate the celebrity relationship headlines.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Are Engaged! 'We Are Very Happy and in Love' https://t.co/6Sh9AVmSqd — People (@people) January 20, 2018

Pictures of the couple kissing first emerged in 2016, but they have managed to keep their relationship as far away from the media as possible up till now. They have been seen together on numerous occasions and yet their relationship was not overly publicized, even though they were known to be dating.

The singer has talked about having a family and raising kids according to a report on The Sun UK, so it’s not surprising he took the leap. Ed has opted for a relationship outside of his celebrity circle, and the length of time they have known each other could be instrumental in having a truly successful marriage.