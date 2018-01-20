Melania Trump Posts Photo Of Herself With A Different Man As She Thanks The Nation, Twitter Reacts

Melania Trump posted a tweet Saturday morning that got tongues wagging after choosing an image with a different man at her side instead of her husband. While it’s an official image, it’s what the hidden message could be that some are tapping into following the bad press her marriage is at the center of once again.

Melania Trump posted the photo with a message thanking the country for the many enjoyable moments she’s had in the last year as the first lady. The image she opted to post wasn’t one of her with the president, however; she opted for a photo of her being escorted by a Marine on Inauguration Day. It was strange to some that she’d pick a photo in which she’s not by Trump’s side on the day he was sworn in as President of the United States last year.

“This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!” she wrote.

The image shows Melania on the arm of a Marine at the White House who was escorting her to her seat before Donald Trump took the podium for his inaugural speech. She wore a Jackie O-inspired blue wrap dress and gloves for the occasion. A number of users couldn’t help but comment on how much “happier” Melania looks with the man in the photo and others thought it was downright telling she didn’t choose a photo of her with her husband to post such an important message.

This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!???????? pic.twitter.com/MMRi72ENd0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2018

Soon after the tweet was posted a sea of comments came flooding in. Of course, there was the mention of Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump early in his marriage to Melania when she was pregnant with their son, Barron.

That guy you’re with is way hotter than Trump. I can see why you picked that picture. — Mrs. SMH (@MRSSMH2) January 20, 2018

Retweeting a picture with a stranger instead of her husband? HAHahahahahahah — Layman Analyst™???? (@genericlogin) January 20, 2018

interesting you haven’t chosen a picture of you and the POTUS. — Matthew Halmshaw (@Matt_Halmshaw) January 20, 2018

Does #flotus care that she’s not standing next to #trump in the pic? I think she prefers it — TooLowBrow (@TooLowBrow) January 20, 2018

Thank you for not using a pic with your husband. — LuRain (@PennyPhilosophy) January 20, 2018

You look way better and happier with that stranger than you do with your husband. You’re even smiling!!!! — Aurora (@AuroraInaru) January 20, 2018

The first lady has her share of fans still urging her to get out of the marriage to Trump, sensing she’s miserable in the position she’s found herself in. A throng of tweets on that front were seen throughout the page, as well as criticism of the job her husband has been doing since being in office.

Whether Melania Trump inadvertently sent a message about the state of her marriage in the tweet is unknown. It could simply be that the first lady liked the image. After all, it’s one of many great photographs taken of her on Inauguration Day in 2017.