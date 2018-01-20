Kylie Jenner Reportedly Won’t Be Sharing Her Personal Life Online, Feels She Isn’t A Good Role Model

Kylie Jenner has always been the more private of her famous clan of siblings and apparently tanked her own show, Life of Kylie, because she refused to talk about her personal life. The lip kit mogul has taken a six-month break from the limelight following rumors that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. But she won’t be returning to sharing about her life on social media anytime soon, as it is rumored that she now wants to keep her brand and personal life separate.

The reality TV star has yet to confirm or deny that she is expecting, which has led to many frustrated gossip bloggers and magazines who want her to spill the beans already. However, it is rumored that she won’t confirm anything until after her child is born, as it is said she is scared for people to see her pregnant body.

According to Perez Hilton, Kylie Jenner knows that most young women her age can’t afford to have a baby without significant help from their families. Because of this, she has decided not to show off her pregnancy or glamorize having a baby so young. She knows, according to Perez, that her circumstances are very different from most young women, and is also aware that many young women look up to her as a role model and therefore, she doesn’t want to be giving out the wrong message.

The reality TV star’s pregnancy, however, seems to be real as the Kardashian-Jenner clan have thus far, not denied it. The family also played coy about Kim Kardashian’s surrogate and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy before announcing them. As the family is typically quick to shut down fake stories, no one has been quick to shut this one down.

Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and longtime friend of the family recently attended the family’s Christmas Eve bash, where Kylie Jenner was present, but not photographed. She was asked if she saw Kylie’s bump, but she stated that she pled the fifth and wanted to, instead, focus on the nice time she had at the party.