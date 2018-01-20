Watch Thunder Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Game Odds

On Saturday afternoon, a key matchup arrives as the Thunder vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage is presented. The game features a good number of All-Star players past and present, with LeBron James front and center for Cleveland. On the opposing team are his good friend Carmelo Anthony, All-Star Paul George, and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. Here is the latest game preview with matchup odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Thunder vs. Cavs live streaming online feeds.

Just this past week, the All-Star starters were announced for the Eastern and Western Conference with LeBron James leading the way. That means the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17) captain will also captain his team of All-Stars for the midseason game. Ahead of that, he and All-Star players including Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas take on the trio of stars that have joined forces on the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-20).

Ahead of this season, these looked like two contenders to go deep into the NBA Playoffs. Right now, both teams are above.500 but have had their share of struggles along the way. They still look to factor into the East and West postseason pictures, though. Cleveland is third in the East behind Boston and Toronto while OKC is fifth in the West. The Warriors remain atop the standings with Houston, San Antonio, and Minnesota right below them.

Russell Westbrook brings All-Star help with him to today’s matchup versus Cleveland (3:30 p.m. ET/ABC). Chuck Burton / AP Images

For this particular game, Odds Shark lists a consensus point spread of three points in favor of the home team. On the road today, the Thunder are listed at +125 to +145 underdogs for the latest odds. The Cavaliers are -145 or -150 at various sportsbooks. For the points total, a consensus over/under of 220 points is the latest number, as of this report.

This season, Oklahoma City has an 18-27 record against the spread with no pushes while the Cavs are 12-31-1 against the number. Cleveland has a 4-1 record straight up and against the spread against the Thunder in their last five meetings. When looking at points totals, the points scored by these two teams have gone “under” the number in the past five of seven games they have played one another. However, this meeting will feature Russell Westbrook taking on the Cavs aided by his newer All-Star teammates, George and Anthony.

Saturday’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised game coverage is available on ABC for those with the channel on cable, satellite, or over-air HD antenna. Live streaming is available to select cable and satellite customers on ABC’s live feed on their website, with more details at ABC website.

Most cable and satellite subscribers should be able to watch a Thunder vs. Cavs live stream feed via WatchESPN website or compatible apps. In addition, there is a free one-week trial available for the SlingTV service. The channel streaming service offers ESPN and ESPN2 as well as WatchESPN as part of their most basic channel package. See more details at the Sling.com website for how to sign up and use the service.