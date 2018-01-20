‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nathan’s Death Confirmed In Leaked Funeral Photo And Genie Francis Off Contract!

General Hospital spoilers have teased for weeks that Ryan Paevey was leaving the ABC soap, but now Detective Nathan West’s death is confirmed. The rumors have been swirling for weeks, and while Daytime Confidential‘s Jamey Giddens also confirmed the actor was leaving the show by choice to pursue other projects, some soap fans are still in denial. As of now, there’s no more denying it. Nathan is dead and a behind-the-scenes photo leaked shows a glimpse of Nathan’s wake held after his funeral.

Sam Spotted At Nathan’s Wake

General Hospital spoilers of Nathan’s death are now indisputably confirmed. The photo leaked, seen below, shows Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) sitting on a pool table on the set of The Floating Rib. Kelly is dressed in funeral black, but that’s not the real confirmation of who died. If you scan the pic and look behind her at the table, you will see photos of Nathan. It’s typical of GH funerals and wakes to have photos of the deceased on display.

Also evident from this GH spoilers photo is that it’s not a baby shower since the photos featured are not couple photos of Nathan and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Plus, Sam wouldn’t be dressed in somber black for a happy occasion like a baby shower. The photo leaked from Robin Scorpio portrayer Kimberly McCullough who is herself rumored to be back to try and stop Drew Cain (Billy Miller) and Sam’s wedding to no avail. But Nathan isn’t the only exit.

Kelly Monaco behind the scenes of #GH. Notice anything? pic.twitter.com/pTe2jE3XTC — Monica DelRay (@DelrayMonica) January 20, 2018

Genie Francis Dropped To Recurring

Another major General Hospital spoilers reveal was made this week, also by Daytime Confidential, that Genie Francis was dropped from contract to recurring. Both Francis and Finola Hughes (aka Anna Devane) signed three-year contracts not too long ago, but now multiple sources told DC‘s Jamey Giddens that Frank Valentini pulled the rug out from under the longtime Laura Spencer portrayer and dropped her to recurring. This change is in effect as of Friday’s episode.

GH watchers saw Laura announce that she had to drop out of the Port Charles mayoral race to leave the country and take care of Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) who broke his leg skiing at boarding school. This appears to be Genie Francis’ last week on contract, but we can expect to see her pop up here and there as the story demands. There is no word on whether this will affect her husband Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) but it appears their newlywed storyline is scrapped.

Events Leading Up To Nathan’s Death

Although GH spoilers have not confirmed yet, it’s evident to viewers that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) other son Heinrich. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) told Anna on Friday’s episode that the traitor’s real name is Heinrich and that Faison shoved him in boarding school and neglected the boy who idolized his dangerous dad. The General Hospital recap also revealed that Dr. O was knocked out when she left Anna’s.

ABC soap viewers will see on Monday that Faison kidnapped his ex. Also on Monday, GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Anna pleads with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to stop playing games to lure out Faison and says he’ll start a war. On Wednesday, spoilers say Liesl faces her demons as Faison rages at her for hiding his son Nathan all these years. Info for the week of January 29 says that Nathan pledges his love to Maxie and then there are no further spoilers for Paevey.

My longtime friend and 3 times roommates enjoying oldest spot in Hollywood . Pic by @justJimWarren @GeneralHospital !! pic.twitter.com/8o2FbjAtwc — Kin (@kinshriner) January 19, 2018

Nathan Dies In February Sweeps

Now that Nathan’s death is confirmed, the question is when will he die and who kills him? Here’s a look at all the GH January spoilers through the end of the month. Given that there are spoilers for Nathan through the end of the month, his February death is assured. February sweeps for 2018 run from January 31 through February 27, and Ryan Paevey’s last spoiler is January 29. Look for him to die fairly early into sweeps and then his funeral and fallout to run the rest of the month.

The leaked photo of Kelly Monaco at Nathan’s wake places that event in mid to late February. Don’t miss a moment of the GH action to see Ryan Paevey’s last days as Nathan West. Next week, Sam and Drew make it official when they say “I do,” but there’s already a Mrs. Cain so this union is also invalid. Also, read the spoilers scoop on Drew and Franco’s terrible childhood abuse plot launching soon and check back often for all the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.