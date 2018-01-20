WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Could Be Suspended For Steroid Allegations

Roman Reigns was mentioned as a potential client of Richard Rodriquez’s massive steroid distribution ring earlier this week. Several big-time celebrities have been named, including Reigns. However, Roman denied even knowing Rodriquez’s name and made it clear that he’s passed eleven of WWE’s drug testing programs since his suspension from the company in 2016 shortly after winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 32.

It’s been reported by Popculture that Roman Reigns will not be investigated by the DEA after being named in the scandal. However, there is still a chance that WWE officials could be forced to take action against the Intercontinental Champion if any evidence proves that he was actually involved in the steroid ring. If that’s the case, it would be Roman’s second violation of the Wellness policy and he’d be suspended for sixty days.

At this point in time, WWE officials are still planning for Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34. If Reigns is suspended between now and then, it would create serious issues for the card and it would likely ruin Roman’s dynamic with the WWE Universe for years. Even if no evidence comes to light until after the grandest stage of them all, Roman’s WWE Universal Title run could be cut short as well.

‘Roman Reigns is expected to lose the IC Title on Raw.’ WWE

The expectation is that Roman will be dropping the IC Title to The Miz during Raw’s 25th-anniversary next week, but that rumor started well before Reigns was linked to the steroid scandal. The reason for the major title change is to make the show memorable and WWE officials want to bring “The Big Dog” back into the WWE Universal Title picture and rekindle the feud with Brock Lesnar after the WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

If any evidence proves that Roman Reigns is linked to the steroid ring, it would contradict his statement on the allegations and make him look bad. Hopefully, nothing will come of this now that the DEA has said that Roman will not be investigated. It’s unlikely that WWE officials would take action against him unless some irrefutable evidence comes to light soon, but that still remains a possibility over the next couple of months.