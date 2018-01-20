Jamie Dornan Talks Going ‘Fully Nude’ In ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

With the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed only a few weeks away, Jamie Dornan is opening up about going nude for the erotic drama. Fans have waited a long time to find out if Dornan goes full frontal in the franchise’s third film, and while Dornan didn’t confirm the rumors, he did spill a few details about getting naked in front of the cameras.

Dornan Opens Up About His Sex Scenes

According to Express, Dornan revealed that he wore a cup during the film to keep his private parts tucked away. During an interview on the Graham Norton Show, Dornan explained how he got to pick a cup from a variety of different sizes.

The only problem was that his size had already been worn by somebody else. Ever the good sport, Dornan didn’t let the used cup phase him, and he simply strapped it on and continued filming.

“On set, I wore a wee pouch to keep everything in,” Dornan shared on the show. “I was given a selection — for size I guess — and when I found one that fitted I took it off and noticed inside a label that said, ‘Inmate number three.’ Clearly, it had been worn before! I just had to grin and bear it.”

Will Fifty Shades Freed Be Successful?

Based on Dornan’s comments, it doesn’t sound like he went full frontal for the film — though fans can still hold out hope. But that might not hinder box office sales. Early projections for the franchise’s third and final movie are pretty good at the moment. Fifty Shades Freed isn’t expected to make more money than Fifty Shades of Grey or Fifty Shades Darker, but it should sit on top of the box office for a few weeks.

Experts believe the film will rake in around $37 million in its opening weekend, which is less than half what Fifty Shades of Grey made in 2015. For another comparison, the second movie capped out at $46 million in its first weekend. The film should sell a decent amount of tickets because it doesn’t have a lot of competition.

Johnson Discusses Going Nude A Third Time

While fans can’t wait to see Dornan bare it all, Dakota Johnson will once again appear nude in the franchise. In speaking about her role in the erotic series, Johnson admitted that it has changed her outlook on life, though it was a scary experience at first.

The actress explained how, before starring in Fifty Shades of Grey, she wasn’t afraid of showing her emotions in public. But after being thrust into the limelight in such a short amount of time, Johnson has been forced to adapt and discover how to balance her personal and professional lives. Fortunately, Johnson was able to overcome her fears and continues to explore roles that challenge her.

Fans can watch Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in action — and even hear Dornan sing a Paul McCartney song — when Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 9.